Hot shooting leads LMA boys past TKA 77-48

FLORENCE, S.C. — The scorebook said Laurence Manning Academy hit 12 3-pointers in Thursday’s 77-48 victory over The King’s Academy.
Lions coach Jordan Perugini was surprised — at how low the number was.
“It felt like 30 threes,” he said. “They shot the ball tremendously well and put a lot of pressure on us defensively. It was hard to keep up with that kind of scoring output.
“…They’re a 3A school and they have tremendous athletes.”
It was a good learning experience nevertheless, and one TKA looks to build on with region play on the horizon. The Lions (0-3) were scheduled to face SCISA Region 3-2A foe Carolina Academy on Friday night.
“We continued to fight and I loved our effort,” Perugini said. “We had good looks and just weren’t able to convert. And that’s stuff we can build on. Some nights we won’t be able to hit some of the shots, but other nights we hope to be able to hit them.
“We have big games coming up and (Friday) is a big game for sure.”
The Swampcats came out hot from downtown — hitting a trio of shots from beyond the arc in the opening stanza. TKA kept pace as T.J. Merritts and Grant Beaton combined for six points, but Xavier Johnson’s last-second shot put LMA up 19-9 at the buzzer.
The Swampcats poured it on across the second and third quarters behind five more treys and leading scorer Bryce Acord. Acord hit five shots from downtown and finished with a game-high 19 points as LMA took a 20-point lead into halftime.
Jaden Sanders and Aaron Medley each added 13 while Gabe Harris finished with 12 to give the ‘Cats four players in double figures.
“They got some putbacks and some offensive rebounds,” Perugini said. “We had some of key players in foul trouble early and that certainly hurt us tremendously. We’ve got to be better and be more disciplined with our hands and with our defense and play defense with our feet better.
“If you’re not on the floor, you can’t make a difference.”
Merritts and Beaton had big impacts for the Lions along with Dominic Orrico. Merritts scored a team-high 14 points followed by Orrico with 11 and Beaton with eight.
“We’ve got three specific seniors (Merritts, Orrico, William Alexander) that have been playing on the varsity level for us for three-plus years, and in T.J.’s case four years,” Perguini said. “That’s been huge for us experience-wise, and they expect a certain standard on the floor.
“…That’s what it comes down to is just getting that experience (for our younger guys) along with that older experience.”
LMA 19 21 21 16 − 77
TKA 9 11 12 16 − 48
LAURENCE MANNING (77)
Bryce Acord 19, Jaden Sanders 13, Aaron Medley 13, Gabe Harris 12, Johnson 9, Nelson 5, Moye 3, Dalrymple 2, Nivens 2.
THE KING'S ACADEMY (48)
T.J. Merritts 14, Dominic Orrico 11, Beaton 8, Woods 5, Alexander 5, Appel 3, Milliken 2.
RECORDS: LMA 5-2. TKA 0-3.
NEXT GAMES: LMA hosts Pinewood Prep on Monday. TKA hosts Carolina Academy on Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!