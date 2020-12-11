Hot shooting leads LMA boys past TKA 77-48

The Swampcats poured it on across the second and third quarters behind five more treys and leading scorer Bryce Acord. Acord hit five shots from downtown and finished with a game-high 19 points as LMA took a 20-point lead into halftime.

Jaden Sanders and Aaron Medley each added 13 while Gabe Harris finished with 12 to give the ‘Cats four players in double figures.

“They got some putbacks and some offensive rebounds,” Perugini said. “We had some of key players in foul trouble early and that certainly hurt us tremendously. We’ve got to be better and be more disciplined with our hands and with our defense and play defense with our feet better.

“If you’re not on the floor, you can’t make a difference.”

Merritts and Beaton had big impacts for the Lions along with Dominic Orrico. Merritts scored a team-high 14 points followed by Orrico with 11 and Beaton with eight.

“We’ve got three specific seniors (Merritts, Orrico, William Alexander) that have been playing on the varsity level for us for three-plus years, and in T.J.’s case four years,” Perguini said. “That’s been huge for us experience-wise, and they expect a certain standard on the floor.