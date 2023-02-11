FLORENCE, S.C. – Jake Zehnder didn’t have a whole lot to say after Saturday’s 92-74 loss to Emmanuel College.

The first-year Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach didn’t mince words either.

“We had some things in place and we didn’t execute them and we didn’t execute anything all night,” he said. “But again that’s on me, that’s not on them. I’ve got to do a better job.”

Whether it was a lack of execution or a scorching night shooting by the Lions (or some combination of both), the result was the third loss in a row by the Patriots, who sit at 13-10 overall and 10-7 in Conference Carolina play with three games remaining.

FMU started the day in fifth place in the conference standings and now sits in sixth with a road contest at Barton, who is tied for third, coming up on Wednesday. That is followed by home games against North Greenville (Feb. 18) and Mount Olive (Feb. 22) to close out the regular season.

But at the very least, Zehnder’s squad will have to do a much better job defensively moving forward. The Lions (17-7, 13-3) shot 60.7% from the floor for the game, going 34 for 56.

That number was even more impressive in the second half as Emmanuel shot 69.2% from the floor by going 18 for 26.

“I’m going to go look online right now and see if any team has ever won when the opposing team has shot 61% from the field,” Zehnder said. “…I’ve never seen that number at the end of game. Ever. Not once. So shame on me. Bad game plan defensively.

“You’re not going to win. Can’t win.”

FMU was just about even or better than the Lions in every other category. The Patriots had more points in the paint (42-38), more second-chance points (21-9) and more points from the bench (29-22).

But Francis Marion only shot 44.1% from the field for the game, going 30 for 68. Despite five players in double figures, it was not enough to offset the Lions, who also had five players score in double figures.

Emmanuel led 43-36 at the break. The Patriots cut the deficit to 43-38 to start the second half, but the hot-shooting by the Lions finally caught up with them as that was as close as they would get for the rest of the night.

EC’s lead was 10 moments later and never dropped below double digits the rest of the way, peaking at 20 with just over a minute remaining in the contest.

Kelvin Jones and Chris Dees were the main catalysts for Emmanuel. Jones finished with 21 points and Dees was right behind him with 20. Dees also hit on six of his eight shot attempts from long range, and the Lions hit 14 treys on the night.

Jones, the nation’s leading Division II scorer, nearly finished with triple-double after also posting eight rebounds and seven assists.

FMU was led by Tionne Rollins, who also posted a game-high 21 points. Farid SainCyr Jr. came off the bench to put up 15 for the Patriots followed by Alex Cox with 11.

Jonah Pierce finished with 10 points as did Adonis Cole, who notched a career high. Cole was pulled up from the program’s development squad midway through this season.