How to find wounded deer

“Before we stop using the liver, we’ll start introducing deer blood on the same trail with the liver,” Minor said. “The dog learns to follow the blood trail scent only. Next I introduce the paste from one or two deer hooves where the interdigital glands are located to the blood trail. A hole between the deer’s toenails where the deer’s interdigital gland is produces a smelly, pasty substance that dogs can follow. I’ll tie two deer hooves to two, 4-foot-long, 1¼-inch PVC pipes, shove the deer’s legs into those pipes with the hooves at their bottoms and push those hooves into the ground along the blood trail the dog’s following. After the dog learns to work that combination of blood and interdigital gland scent trail, I wean the dog off and have it follow the interdigital gland scent only.