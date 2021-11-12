How to fish a farm pond

Clear farm ponds

Some farm ponds may be spring-fed and very clear. In water above 60 degrees, I like a top-water lure and the Jerk Shad fished just under the surface. I’ll wear Mossy Oak camouflage to be as invisible as possible. I’ll make extremely long casts with light line to keep the bass from spotting me. I want a subtle, top-water popping-type lure that spits, isn’t noisy and moves slowly on a medium heavy action rod with 8-pound-test line.

Any farm pond after a major rain

Pinpoint where on the shoreline rainwater’s running into a pond to locate holding bass and easy meals for those bass. Rainwater will wash worms, insects and perhaps frogs into a pond.

If the water’s running in at the bottom of the lake, I’ll select a lure to fish on or close to the bottom. If that lake bottom is soft due to run-off water that’s brought in siltation, I’ll fish a lure that remains off the bottom. The General or a Senko-type worm are slow-sinking, and the bass will attack them higher in the water column. I fish brightly colored lures, or when fishing a slow-sinking worm, I’ll choose black for chocolate-milk or iced-tea colored water. In red, muddy water, I’ll pick a chartreuse lure. I like frog-type lures too.

Big bass in my farm ponds