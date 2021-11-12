How to fish a farm pond

Each farm pond is different and isn’t created or maintained in the same way. The history of the pond itself and the type of pond it is affects how, where and when you’ll catch bass there.
Pond characteristics influencing bassing
Analyze a pond before fishing, and learn everything about it to decide which lures to use and how to fish them. Ponds with wind action or creeks running through them generally home aggressive and actively feeding bass.
To decide on the lures to fish, I look at:
What the size of the pond is because you can catch nice bass in small ponds, fishing small baits correctly.
How the pond’s water moves. Does a creek run through it, or is the water still and dependent on rain for replenishment?
Whether any structure or aquatic vegetation is in the pond. If yes, fish lures that don’t displace much water—slow-sinking plastic worms and small Beetle Spin types.
A mossy lake
Which lures to fish: Many farm ponds contain moss and slime. So, I’ll fish a drop shot rig and/or a Carolina rig—maybe with a floating worm, rigged Texas-style. On windy days, I’ll put a small split-shot weight 6 inches up the line and fish a weedless rubber frog in the grass’s open spots. When the bass blows-up on the frog, I’ll reel down, until I feel the bass and then set the hook.
Next I’ll cast a PowerBait MaxScent General sinking worm tied on another rod into the hole in the grass the bass’s made when it’s missed the frog. On top of the grass, I’ll fish too a Texas-rigged plastic worm with no weight on it. I like a Power Jerk Shad that resembles a fluke to fish on the edge of the moss, just under the surface, with a barrel swivel as a weight on the main line, tied to a 2-4 foot leader.
How to get bass out of grass or moss: Use braided line, like Spiderwire or Berkley braid, since the diameter of 10-pound-test braided line has the strength of 30-pound line and will cut through the moss or grass. I like a 7-foot medium-heavy-action rod because its length leverage will get the bass out of the grass.
Creek-fed ponds
Go to where fresh water’s running into the pond, and wade to make a cast to where that highly oxygenated and cooler water is flowing. Identify a point, a corner, a bank or an outcropping to cast down, parallel to the shoreline. I’ll either fish surface or shallow-running lures. But if structure’s along the underwater creek channel, I’ll fish deeper diving crankbaits, Texas-rigged worms and/or drop shot rigs.
Deep farm ponds and lakes
In a deep, clean pond with no structure, I’ll begin with a realistic looking Jerk Shad or a fluke resembling a bream. In a deep pond with standing timber and/or blown-down trees and no moss, I’ll fish with a Texas-rigged plastic worm. With moss, I’ll rig my General worm Texas style without a weight in front.
Clear farm ponds
Some farm ponds may be spring-fed and very clear. In water above 60 degrees, I like a top-water lure and the Jerk Shad fished just under the surface. I’ll wear Mossy Oak camouflage to be as invisible as possible. I’ll make extremely long casts with light line to keep the bass from spotting me. I want a subtle, top-water popping-type lure that spits, isn’t noisy and moves slowly on a medium heavy action rod with 8-pound-test line.
Any farm pond after a major rain
Pinpoint where on the shoreline rainwater’s running into a pond to locate holding bass and easy meals for those bass. Rainwater will wash worms, insects and perhaps frogs into a pond.
If the water’s running in at the bottom of the lake, I’ll select a lure to fish on or close to the bottom. If that lake bottom is soft due to run-off water that’s brought in siltation, I’ll fish a lure that remains off the bottom. The General or a Senko-type worm are slow-sinking, and the bass will attack them higher in the water column. I fish brightly colored lures, or when fishing a slow-sinking worm, I’ll choose black for chocolate-milk or iced-tea colored water. In red, muddy water, I’ll pick a chartreuse lure. I like frog-type lures too.
Big bass in my farm ponds
The more bait fish the bass have to eat, the faster they’ll grow. I put truckloads of shad in my ponds during May—July. I’ll use feeders to give my bluegills plenty to eat, since bass feed heavily on them. I’ll fertilize. Many fishermen today have been indoctrinated on catch-and-release, but small bass are delicious to eat. Unless you remove them, you’ll have too many bass in your pond, and it won’t produce bigger bass.