Hudson, Scott among former Darlington stars now helping coach Falcons

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Coming into the Darlington football job last year, Raymond Jennings knew two things.
He knew he had to get the number of players coming out for football up – and he knew he needed help to do it.
“Initially, I knew it was a problem with the numbers, which everyone could see,” Jennings said. “I said I needed some people to help me get some kids out of these communities and meet some people that I didn’t know. I’m from a small town myself … and you can have all the information you want, but if people don’t get close to you and get to know you, you’re not going to get anything done.”
Fortunately for Jennings, he had the perfect facilitator on staff in longtime Falcons coach William DuBose.
“The opportunity to bring new blood in just came from going out and meeting people throughout the community, and it just so happened that several of them played here,” Jennings said.
The Darlington High School coaching staff is a who’s who of former Falcons standouts such as Cleve Keith and Jason English – and the list also includes a pair of Athletics Hall of Famers in Brian Scott and Orlando Hudson.
“One of the things we talked about is that we’re not just trying to build a team, we’re trying to build a program,” Jennings said. “It’s going to take time, but we want to show the kids in the community that (players like Scott and Hudson) went to this high school and are products of this community. They went somewhere and did things the right way.
“Now they're back being productive citizens in this community.”
Hudson came on as a bonus following the shortening of the Major League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually he’s out in Arizona working as a special assistant to the general manager and minor league director with his old club, the Diamondbacks.
“It’s great to be a part of it,” Hudson said. “We started doing everything through Zoom calls, and I didn’t have to fly back and forth to Arizona, which kept me home the latter part of this year. Now I’m able to spend time in my own hometown and work with my home school.
“I had a chance to sit down and talk with coach Jennings and see that he’s really for these kids. It’s not just about football – it’s about raising men to one day be great husbands and family men and great members of the community.”
Hudson is hoping the program can reach the same heights it did when he was behind center for the Falcons. Part of that is having parents and kids buy into the program and trust the coaching staff, which has been a key portion of Hudson’s outreach, he said.
“Parents don’t want to send their kids just any place, so having a familiar face – I went to school with a lot of these parents now or they graduated with my brother or whatever the case may be,” Hudson said.
And as a parent himself, Hudson can relate as he allowed his son, Deuce, to play football for the first time this year. The younger Hudson took over his dad's former position at quarterback.
“They’ve heard me say, ‘No, no, no’ for so long, and now that he’s on the team, parents have let their kids come out as well and it’s good,” the elder Hudson said. “Hopefully we’ll see more come out after this year and come out for the summer weight program.
“You find the ones that come out and work and they see that (NCAA) Division I prospect pushing it, they try to do it, too. And that’s where we have to get to in order to get back to where we were.”
