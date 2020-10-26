Hudson, Scott among former Darlington stars now helping coach Falcons

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Coming into the Darlington football job last year, Raymond Jennings knew two things.

He knew he had to get the number of players coming out for football up – and he knew he needed help to do it.

“Initially, I knew it was a problem with the numbers, which everyone could see,” Jennings said. “I said I needed some people to help me get some kids out of these communities and meet some people that I didn’t know. I’m from a small town myself … and you can have all the information you want, but if people don’t get close to you and get to know you, you’re not going to get anything done.”

Fortunately for Jennings, he had the perfect facilitator on staff in longtime Falcons coach William DuBose.

“The opportunity to bring new blood in just came from going out and meeting people throughout the community, and it just so happened that several of them played here,” Jennings said.

The Darlington High School coaching staff is a who’s who of former Falcons standouts such as Cleve Keith and Jason English – and the list also includes a pair of Athletics Hall of Famers in Brian Scott and Orlando Hudson.