Huenig honored as FMU men set to host Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshman forward Nick Huenig has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 6-12.

A freshman from Lichtenberg, Germany, Huenig finished last week with two goals on eight shots, while averaging 84 minutes played in the team’s three contests. He opened the week by scoring the squad’s lone goal in a 1-1 tie with Rollins College and ended the week with a match-winning tally in the 78th minute of a 1-0 conference victory over King University – the Patriots’ inaugural Conference Carolinas match and win.

Huenig and the Patriots (1-2-1) will return to action on Wednesday when Francis Marion hosts local-rival and 15th-ranked Coker University (3-0-0) for a 7 p.m. match on Hartzler Field. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

FMU leads the all-time series with the Cobras 24-9-7, including four straight wins – three of which have been by one goal.

Huenig is a product of BSZ fur Technik Gustar Anton Zeuner and he is majoring in finance.