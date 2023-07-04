FLORENCE, S.C. – Riley Huge wasn’t pleased with his last outing on the mound to say the least.

The Florence left-hander from Winthrop allowed 10 earned runs in three innings in a forgettable start against Lexington County on June 26.

“He took that personally and waited for his next opportunity,” Flamingos coach Lane Harvey said. “More than took advantage of it.”

And then some.

Huge helped the Flamingos start off the second half of the Coastal Plain League season on an incredible high note as he went the distance against Macon – tossing a four-hit, complete game shutout in the process as Florence earned a 3-0 victory.

Florence (11-14, 1-0) also upped its winning streak to three games with the two teams set to meet again Thursday at Carolina Bank Field.

“It’s huge,” Huge said of his outing. “It’s not just for me, it’s for the team – just knowing that we don’t need a whole bunch of arms to win a game. If we execute, it’s going to work.”

Monday was a prime example and Huge certainly did his part on the mound. He needed just 101 pitches to get through nine frames with 71 of those going for strikes. He finished with nine punchouts, no walks and two hit batsman.

“Key pitches at key times and that’s all she wrote,” Huge said. “It was the offspeed (stuff) that was keeping me in the game. I kept them off-balance and snuck a fastball by them every once in a while.

“…I just needed to take a deep breath, trust my stuff and make the pitches. That’s all.”

Macon was unable to mount any real offensive threat for pretty much the entire evening. The Bacon’s leadoff batter was hit by a pitch, but quickly erased on a caught stealing. In the third, a one-out single resulted in a baserunner making it to second via a stolen base, but he was left stranded there.

The only time Macon had multiple baserunners was in the fourth when back-to-back singles but two on with two out, but Huge got a flyout to right to end the inning and the threat.

“The best I’ve seen him throw – the best outing we’ve had from anybody all summer,” Harvey said. “…He executed the breaking ball very well, but he threw a lot of fastballs and challenged them with his fastball as well.

“So just an overall great mix by Riley tonight.”

He was also helped out by two key double plays in the later innings. A 6-4-3 twin killing ended the seventh inning and a 4-6-3 one the following inning erased a leadoff single.

Harvey said that was the only moment he even considered pulling Huge, but the double play allowed him to finish off his nine-inning gem.

“I went up to him a couple times to ask how he was doing and he told me to get away from him, so he stayed in the ballgame,” Harvey said smiling.

Meanwhile the Flamingos’ offense wasn’t having much luck against the Bacon staff either, but the long ball wound up turning the tide.

Florence had just four hits as well, but two of those left the yard as both Jake Ogden and Reid Brown mashed solo homers in the third and sixth innings, respectively.

The Flamingos added an insurance run in the eighth. Francesco Barbieri led off with an infield single and subsequently stole second and third. He came home on a hard grounder the Bacon defense muffed for an error, but that was it in terms of scoring.

But it was enough.

“We don’t want to rely on the home run by any means, but sometimes it does put you over the edge and tonight it did,” Harvey said. “…They did a good job of just taking advantage of a good pitch to hit. Their starter (Carter Fisk) did a pretty good job all night and he just made a mistake and we were able to take advantage of them.

“That was enough tonight.”