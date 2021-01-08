Humphries steps down to pursue Master's as Yock takes over Wilson golf program

This does mark his 12th year teaching though, and the decision to step away from both did not come lightly.

“I’ve definitely been encouraged by my mother who was a teacher and she has a Master’s degree,” Humphries said. “So I’ve been pondering it the last four or five years, and when Gardner-Webb reached out it really kind of tipped me over the edge in terms of making the decision.”

During his tenure, the Tigers qualified for the Lower State tournament for the first time in school history two seasons ago. Former player Pake June, now with Trinity-Collegiate and a Grant Bennett Invitational winner, also qualified for the state tournament while he was there.

“We want to thank coach Humphries for all he’s done for the Wilson High golf program,” Tigers athletic director Derrick McQueen said.

Humphries left the door open of a possible return to coaching in the future, and will miss the often late evenings he had with players on the golf course.

“We spent a lot of together. There was no real set time for practice to end,” Humphries said. “I’ll definitely miss that aspect of it – being out there with the players because I had some very dedicated ones over the years.”