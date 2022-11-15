Huntley brothers aim for title in final game together at Florence Christian

FLORENCE, S.C. – Regardless of the outcome Saturday, it will be a somewhat bittersweet moment in the Huntley household.

Florence Christian School faces Pee Dee Academy in the SCISA 3A state championship at 1 p.m. at West Florence High School.

It will mark the last time – on a high school football field at least – that the Huntley brothers will line up under center for the Eagles.

Juw-el, who plays quarterback, graduates this year while Juels, a running back, still has his senior season ahead of him. The pair are also integral parts of the Eagles’ secondary.

“I’m going to miss playing with my brother,” Juw-el said. “This season, we’ve both (gotten) more confidence in each other…me handing the ball off to him, me throwing the ball to him.

“…The Huntley connection will always be there.”

The duo has played together since they were six years old, and for the past two years especially they’ve been part of the backbone of FCS’ run-heavy offense – one that has gotten them a victory away from a state championship.

“We’ve been playing together for a long time, and with me and him playing our last game together, it’s going to be challenging,” Juels said. “But I think if we both go out there and do what we do best, I think we’ll both enjoy a win this coming Saturday.”

The Eagles (7-6) will need strong performances from both against Pee Dee (11-1), much like they’ve gotten all season.

Juels split time with senior Ethan Kelly in the backfield his sophomore year, but was part of potent 1-2 punch the saw him rush for 947 yards and eight touchdowns. Since taking over as the featured back this year, Juels has more than filled that role with 1,730 rushing yards and 21 scores.

“I know I started off a little slow the first couple games, but then as the games progressed and we played some tough teams, I really found out what I’m capable of doing,” he said. “I just stuck to the plan, and I am doing what I love to do now and scoring touchdowns.”

Juels credited his offensive line, as the trust in them continued to grow throughout the season. That even goes for Juw-el, as the two have helped elevate FCS’ power running attack. The senior QB is the second-leading rusher on the team with 532 yards and four touchdowns.

But he’s also thrown for 522 yards and five more scores – giving him confidence to know he can make plays either way, Juw-el said.

“I’ve got more confidence in (myself),” he said. “…I always depend on my brother and (receiver) Emekah Johnson – he makes big-time plays.

“…This journey has been good. Being a quarterback, being a leader I’ve had to step up and do everything for my team so the we (could) make it here right now – make it to the state championship.”

Finishing their careers with a ring will be no small task against the high-powered Golden Eagles from PDA. The two teams already met this season with coach Neil Minton’s squad coming up on the wrong end of a 40-14 score.

The Golden Eagles have scored 34 points or more nine times this season, led by quarterback Hudson Spivey who has thrown for more than 2,200 yards and 27 scores already.

“We want to control the clock,” said Minton, who guided FCS to state crowns in 2013 and 2018. “If we can get first downs and eat up time, that’s going to keep Spivey and his crew on the sideline and that’s what we need to do. Our best defense is going to be when we have the ball.

“…We’re going to try to minimize possessions, figure out a way to run the ball effectively and that’s what we do. That’s going to be the battle.”