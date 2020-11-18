In Joye's last game, Bobcats face biggest test yet in high-octane Eagles

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The emotions obviously will be running high for T.J. Joye.
After being with the Bobcats for more than 20 years, Joye will coach his final game at noon Saturday when The Carolina Academy takes on Hilton Head Christian Academy in the SCISA 2A state championship.
The two schools will meet at Charleston Southern University’s Buccaneer Field in the Morning News’ Game of the Week.
“It’s been good here,” Joye said of his tenure. “It’s tough (leaving). I don’t think we could go out on a better note – other than winning the state championship. That would be great for us.
“But it’s been a great run. I love these kids and they’re like family to me. Saturday’s going to be a tough day for me.”
The same could be said for a lot of his players. The Bobcats have 11 seniors on the team who have only known football under Joye – and would love to send him out with a shiny trophy in tow.
“It’s something I’d definitely remember for the rest of my life,” senior OL/DL Cooper Teal said.
In order to do that, The Carolina Academy (8-1) will have to overcome its biggest challenge of the season in the undefeated Eagles (11-0). This marks their second consecutive championship game berth after falling last year to Trinity Collegiate 55-49 in overtime.
HHC has seemingly been even better this year – outscoring opponents 497-171. A big part of that has been a balanced offense with 1,876 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns to go along with 2,574 yards passing and 39 scores.
“We’ve got to be on our game,” Joye said. “They throw the ball well, and they run it well. They do a good job at what they do. We’ve got to contain them, and we’ve got to cover. They throw the deep ball well and we’ve got to be sharp.”
The Eagles are unique in that they have two capable quarterbacks who can throw and run the ball. Jace Blackshear has carried the bulk of the load with 1,589 yards passing and 885 yards on the ground, but J.P. Peduzzi (926 passing, 462 rushing) gives HHC a unique 1-2 punch.
“It puts a good amount of pressure on us,” TCA senior linebacker Kohl Coker said. “We’ve just got to make sure we can get pressure on the quarterback and cover up those receivers. That’s going to be key – we’ve got to get it done. ...
“Our defensive ends are good at keeping containment and our defensive line is good at getting pressure, and the linebackers get the ball quickly.”
Blackshear and Peduzzi are also two of the Eagles’ top receivers. They have seven with at least 12 receptions on the season, and three with at least 500 yards and seven TDs.
“We’re going to put our best guys on their best guys and try to lock them down,” Bobcats senior defensive back Austin Brown said. “Pee Dee (Academy) had good receivers and so does Hilton Head, so we’ve just got to try to do the same type of job.
“We’ve conditioned all year for moments like this.”
The Carolina Academy’s best defense might actually be its ball-control rushing attack. The Bobcats have amassed 2,448 yards on the ground and 32 touchdowns – averaging 6.71 yards per attempt, with 31 attempts going for 20-plus yards.
“The time of possession is going to be a big key. We’ve got to try to keep the ball out of their hands,” Joye said. “It’s going to be tough to throw on them, because they do really well in their coverage package. But we’ve got people that can run the ball. We’ve just got to execute and stay on our blocks and get to the second level against this team.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!