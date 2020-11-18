In Joye's last game, Bobcats face biggest test yet in high-octane Eagles

HHC has seemingly been even better this year – outscoring opponents 497-171. A big part of that has been a balanced offense with 1,876 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns to go along with 2,574 yards passing and 39 scores.

“We’ve got to be on our game,” Joye said. “They throw the ball well, and they run it well. They do a good job at what they do. We’ve got to contain them, and we’ve got to cover. They throw the deep ball well and we’ve got to be sharp.”

The Eagles are unique in that they have two capable quarterbacks who can throw and run the ball. Jace Blackshear has carried the bulk of the load with 1,589 yards passing and 885 yards on the ground, but J.P. Peduzzi (926 passing, 462 rushing) gives HHC a unique 1-2 punch.

“It puts a good amount of pressure on us,” TCA senior linebacker Kohl Coker said. “We’ve just got to make sure we can get pressure on the quarterback and cover up those receivers. That’s going to be key – we’ve got to get it done. ...

“Our defensive ends are good at keeping containment and our defensive line is good at getting pressure, and the linebackers get the ball quickly.”