Inabinet goes for 700th win in FMU's weekend series vs. Claflin

FLORENCE, S.C. - With a 698-445-2 record in 24 seasons as a college coach, Francis Marion University's Art Inabinet is two wins away from reaching win No. 700 as the Patriots' get set to host Claflin University for a three-game series this weekend.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex for this weekend's games will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available.
Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.
Francis Marion (4-4, 2-4) will send three seniors – right-hander Daniel Twitty (0-0 record, 6.48 ERA), southpaw Weston Rogers (1-1, 3.86), and righty Bailey Wendel (0-1, 5.19) – to the mound this weekend against the Panthers (1-10, 1-10).
The Patriots currently lead the league in batting at .327 with 97 hits and 56 runs batted in. Two Patriots rank in the top-10 in the PBC in hitting. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox ranks No. 4 with a .462 average, while scoring seven runs and driving in eight. The Winnsboro native is slugging .590 and has an on-base percentage of .475. He also ranks No. 2 in the PBC in hits with 18. He has reached base safely in each of the last 16 games dating back to last season.
FMU junior right fielder and former South Florence standout Will Hardee ranks No. 5 in batting at .459 with two doubles, a home run, and nine RBI. The hometown kid is slugging .595 with a .488 on-base percentage. Sophomore left fielder Jack Hegan is also in the top-20 in batting at .375.
Senior outfielder/pitcher Steve Joyner leads the Panthers in hitting with a .326 average and three doubles, a home run and two RBI. He is slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .383.
The Patriots lead the all-time series with the Panther 20-1.