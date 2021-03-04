Inabinet goes for 700th win in FMU's weekend series vs. Claflin

FLORENCE, S.C. - With a 698-445-2 record in 24 seasons as a college coach, Francis Marion University's Art Inabinet is two wins away from reaching win No. 700 as the Patriots' get set to host Claflin University for a three-game series this weekend.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex for this weekend's games will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available.

Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Francis Marion (4-4, 2-4) will send three seniors – right-hander Daniel Twitty (0-0 record, 6.48 ERA), southpaw Weston Rogers (1-1, 3.86), and righty Bailey Wendel (0-1, 5.19) – to the mound this weekend against the Panthers (1-10, 1-10).