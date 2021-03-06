Inabinet picks up career win No. 700 as FMU sweeps Claflin

FLORENCE, S.C. — Art Inabinet was eight games into his baseball coaching career still seeking his first victory.
“I called my mentor (NAIA Hall of Famer Horace Turbeville) and told him I was in the wrong business,” the longtime Francis Marion University coach said. “He told me on the phone that he stared out 0-23.
“So the next day we got our win and I’ve just moved up to this point.”
Saturday was a much different feeling as Inabinet joined rarefied air by collecting his 700th career coaching victory as the Patriots run-ruled Claflin 10-0 in seven innings in the opening game of a doubleheader at Sparrow Stadium.
FMU also took the second contest 12-3 for Inabinet’s 701st victory. The Patriots improved to 6-4 overall and 4-4 in Peach Belt Conference play in the process. They’ll return to action next weekend with a three-game home series against Lander starting Saturday at 3 p.m.
This marks Inabinet’s 21st season at FMU after spending his first six years as the coach at North Greenville College and two seasons as an assistant under longtime Patriots coach Gerald Griffin.
Francis Marion has won 30 or more games nine times under Inabinet and reached the NCAA Division II tournament seven times.
“It’s been a long time and it means I’ve coached a lot of great baseball players and spent a lot of time in this trade,” Inabinet said. “I’m very grateful to all the people that have had an influence in my coaching career, the administration here, and the kids that we have now. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity that they’ve given me.”
He’s likely hoping to see a lot more days like Saturday. Former Lake View standout Weston Rogers was dominant on the mound in Game 1 — striking out eight and walking none in a seven-inning effort.
His only spot of trouble came in the third inning when the Panthers collected four hits. His defense was up to challenge as catcher Daulton Dabbs threw out a would-be base stealer and also tagged out a Claflin runner at the plate on a throw from center fielder and former Lake City High standout Bill Hanna.
Rogers (2-1) allowed just two hits the rest of the way.
“Everything (was working),” Inabinet said. “His fastball, changeup, curveball — he was a three-pitch pitcher today. He was on.”
The offense, which plated 25 runs on Friday night against Claflin, took a little while to get going, but was able to take advantage of some fourth-inning wildness by Panthers starter Charles Jackson.
FMU managed just one hit by Darius Nobles, but in between Jackson walked three batters, hit another and uncorked four wild pitches. The result was a 6-0 lead for the Patriots.
“(Jackson) was effectively wild for Claflin and did a good job of keeping us off balance,” Inabinet said. “We were able to score some runs and have a big inning and put up a crooked number, which was really the difference in the game.”
FMU scored four more times in the sixth inning, highlighted by Todd Mattox’s three-run bomb to left. Kolby Crepeau also drove in a pair in the opener for the Patriots.
The second game followed a similar script. Francis Marion scored three runs in the third to take an early lead and all-but put the game out of reach with a five-run sixth inning.
Crepeau drove in three more runs and both Mattox and Hanna each collected two RBI. Hanna, Mattox, Nobles and Jack Hegan all had three hits.
Bailey Wendel (1-1) got the win on the mound after tossing six shutout innings. He scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked one.