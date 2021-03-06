Inabinet picks up career win No. 700 as FMU sweeps Claflin

“It’s been a long time and it means I’ve coached a lot of great baseball players and spent a lot of time in this trade,” Inabinet said. “I’m very grateful to all the people that have had an influence in my coaching career, the administration here, and the kids that we have now. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity that they’ve given me.”

He’s likely hoping to see a lot more days like Saturday. Former Lake View standout Weston Rogers was dominant on the mound in Game 1 — striking out eight and walking none in a seven-inning effort.

His only spot of trouble came in the third inning when the Panthers collected four hits. His defense was up to challenge as catcher Daulton Dabbs threw out a would-be base stealer and also tagged out a Claflin runner at the plate on a throw from center fielder and former Lake City High standout Bill Hanna.

Rogers (2-1) allowed just two hits the rest of the way.

“Everything (was working),” Inabinet said. “His fastball, changeup, curveball — he was a three-pitch pitcher today. He was on.”

The offense, which plated 25 runs on Friday night against Claflin, took a little while to get going, but was able to take advantage of some fourth-inning wildness by Panthers starter Charles Jackson.