Inexperienced Bulldogs enter '21 with 12 new starters

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County aims to get back to its winning ways after two sub-.500 seasons the past two years (including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season).

In order to do so, however, the Bulldogs will have to rely on a younger and more inexperienced team than they’ve had in recent years.

Marlboro County returns five starters on offense and five starters on defense for the 2021 season, so a number of key positions will have to be filled with relative newcomers to the starting lineup.

“We’ll be a relatively younger team with 12 new starters,” third-year coach Bobby Collins said. “But the guys have had a really, really good offseason in the weight room. We’re looking forward to getting back out there on the field.”

Marlboro will face a tall task in its second year in Class 3A. Region 6-3A champion Camden wound up as the state runner-up while Lake City and Crestwood also got the better of the Bulldogs in ’20.

“Without a doubt we’ll be leaning on our experienced guys early on,” Collins said. “We’ve got a lot of good young backs coming back – we won’t have a senior running back or a quarterback next year – so the future is definitely bright.