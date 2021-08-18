Inexperienced Bulldogs enter '21 with 12 new starters

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County aims to get back to its winning ways after two sub-.500 seasons the past two years (including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season).
In order to do so, however, the Bulldogs will have to rely on a younger and more inexperienced team than they’ve had in recent years.
Marlboro County returns five starters on offense and five starters on defense for the 2021 season, so a number of key positions will have to be filled with relative newcomers to the starting lineup.
“We’ll be a relatively younger team with 12 new starters,” third-year coach Bobby Collins said. “But the guys have had a really, really good offseason in the weight room. We’re looking forward to getting back out there on the field.”
Marlboro will face a tall task in its second year in Class 3A. Region 6-3A champion Camden wound up as the state runner-up while Lake City and Crestwood also got the better of the Bulldogs in ’20.
“Without a doubt we’ll be leaning on our experienced guys early on,” Collins said. “We’ve got a lot of good young backs coming back – we won’t have a senior running back or a quarterback next year – so the future is definitely bright.
“Right now we’ve just got to give our kids the best opportunity and put them in the best positions to make some plays.”
Offense
Two of the Bulldogs’ most experienced players will lineup on the offensive side in wide receiver Quatrice Bostic and tight end Bennie Thomas.
Both are seniors and will provide a security blanket for the new quarterback. Timoun Byrd, a junior, replaces Darius Grant with fellow junior Tyrell Bridges and Tavieon Dease taking over at running back.
“We had two senior running backs and a senior quarterback, so those guys didn’t get a lot of reps last year,” Collins said. “But the biggest thing is just getting consistent along the offensive front. When you throw the ball or run the ball, you’ve got to be consistent along the offensive line.
“So we’ve got to be consistent there and not turn the football over.”
Marlboro averaged just under 200 rushing yards per game last season.
Defense
The Bulldogs’ defense returns a number of key players, especially in the secondary with Jaylen Plato and Elijah Chalmers.
“I think these guys can be one of the best secondaries I’ve ever coached,” Collins said. “They were flying around and had a really good summer, so I’m excited to watch those guys play.”
Senior defensive end Brandon Terry along with DL Trevon Drayton and linebackers Kenny Britt and Marte Simmions should help Marlboro shore up some of its weaknesses from last season.
“We’ve got to stop the run,” Collins said. “And we’ve got to pressure the quarterback. I think we can cover well, so we have to be able to get after the quarterback and not let them just sit back there and throw the football all day.”
Special teams
Plato and junior Amiri Rivers will help handle the return duties along with freshman Justin Purvis, who should be exciting to watch over the next few years, Collins said.
The Bulldogs also have Andrew Martinez taking over the kicking duties.
“We’re excited about what we can do on special teams this year,” Collins said.