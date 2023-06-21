GRANT BENNETT SCORES AFTER TWO ROUNDS
1 Jack Seward2023, Florence, SC -4 F -2 68 68 136
T2 John Wylie Richardson2027, Florence, SC -2 F -2 70 68 138
T2 Jack Crousore2024, Bluffton, SC -2 F -2 70 68 138
T4 Bennett Scaletta2027, Belton, SC -1 F -2 71 68 139
T4 Jay Smith2023, Florence, SC -1 F -1 70 69 139
T4 Thomas Lamar2024, Columbia, SC -1 F +1 68 71 139
T7 Ryan Marsden2025, Myrtle Beach, SC E F +1 69 71 140
T7 Chase Cline2024, Chapin, SC E F +3 67 73 140
T9 Ryan Bozard2023, Hollywood, SC +1 F -1 72 69 141
T9 Sam McMillan2023, Mount Pleasant, SC +1 F E 71 70 141
T9 Dallas Johnson2024, Mount Pleasant, SC +1 F +1 70 71 141
T12 Jackson Scaletta2024, Belton, SC +2 F E 72 70 142
T12 Cade Kriscunas2025, Hilton Head, SC +2 F E 72 70 142
T14 Sage Bradshaw2026, Bluffton, SC +3 F E 73 70 143
T14 Owen Atkinson2027, Columbia, SC +3 F E 73 70 143
T14 Matthew Parker2024, Florence, SC +3 F E 73 70 143
T14 OT Mitchell2024, Fort Mill, SC +3 F +1 72 71 143
T14 Drew Jeffords2023, Florence, SC +3 F +1 72 71 143
T14 Andrew Baxley2025, Beech Island, SC +3 F +2 71 72 143
T14 Matthew Teegardin2024, Charleston, SC +3 F +3 70 73 143
T21 Grant Paolucci2025, Blythewood, SC +4 F -1 75 69 144
T21 Harrison James2025, Chapin, SC +4 F E 74 70 144
T21 Richard Anaclerio2024, Aiken, SC +4 F E 74 70 144
T21 Coleman Ferguson2024, Columbia, SC +4 F +2 72 72 144
T21 Dylan Park2025, Easley, SC +4 F +2 72 72 144
T26 Michael Gavin2025, Hilton Head Island, SC +5 F -1 76 69 145
T26 Cameron Biddle2023, Aiken, SC +5 F E 75 70 145
T26 Erik Erlenkeuser2026, Anderson, SC +5 F +2 73 72 145
T26 Connor Williams2025, Spartanburg, SC +5 F +3 72 73 145
T26 John-Michael Jenkins2025, Charleston, SC +5 F +4 71 74 145
T31 Garrett Gillespie2025, Williamston, SC +6 F +1 75 71 146
T31 DJ Belcher2024, Simpsonville, SC +6 F +2 74 72 146
T31 Daniel Donato2025, Mt. Pleasant, SC +6 F +3 73 73 146
T31 Granger Amick2024, Spartanburg, SC +6 F +5 71 75 146
T35 Ryan Propes2024, Charleston, SC +7 F E 77 70 147
T35 Teddy Brisson2024, Charleston, SC +7 F E 77 70 147
T35 Samuel Pelsnik2027, Charleston, SC +7 F +2 75 72 147
T35 Harris Holstein2024, Orangeburg, SC +7 F +2 75 72 147
T35 Roman Mullinax2024, Lexington, SC +7 F +3 74 73 147
T35 Beau Lewis2024, Greenville, SC +7 F +3 74 73 147
T35 Drew Andrews2024, Hartsville +7 F +6 71 76 147
T42 Mason Slaughter2026, Florence SC +8 F +2 76 72 148
T42 Seamus Bogan2024, Clover, SC +8 F +2 76 72 148
T42 Simon McAlister2024, Beaufort, SC +8 F +2 76 72 148
T42 Simon DiMaggio2023, Hollywood, SC +8 F +3 75 73 148
T42 Brooks DeShields2023, Easley, SC +8 F +3 75 73 148
T42 David Oliver IV2024, Pageland, SC +8 F +4 74 74 148
T42 Tristen McKay2023, Florence, SC +8 F +7 71 77 148
T42 Chris Andrew Etters2026, Wilmington, NC +8 F +8 70 78 148
T42 Tag Graziano2025, Hilton Head Island, SC +8 F +8 70 78 148
T51 JR Passmore2025, Mt. Pleasant, SC +9 F -1 80 69 149
T51 Joey Sherer2024, Rock Hill, SC +9 F E 79 70 149
T51 Chuck Stanley2023, Warrenville, SC +9 F +3 76 73 149
T51 Blake Kelly2023, Woodruff, SC +9 F +3 76 73 149
T51 Gage Gaskins2024, Leesville, SC +9 F +4 75 74 149
T51 Groves Williams2024, Greenville, SC +9 F +8 71 78 149
T57 Jeep Patrick2024, Hilton Head, SC +10 F +3 77 73 150
T57 James Rhodes2025, Columbia, SC +10 F +3 77 73 150
T57 Aiden Aguilar2025, Myrtle Beach, SC +10 F +4 76 74 150
T57 Josh Cameron2026, Camden, SC +10 F +6 74 76 150
T57 Deaton Reed2025, Lancaster, SC +10 F +7 73 77 150
T62 Conner Tarleton2024, Chesterfield, SC +11 F +2 79 72 151
T62 Evan Haerle2024, North Augusta, SC +11 F +5 76 75 151
T62 Teddy Dunn2025, Blythewood, SC +11 F +5 76 75 151
T62 Nathanael Caughman2025, Lexington, SC +11 F +7 74 77 151
T62 Jacob Pulling2023, Hartsville, SC +11 F +6 75 76 151
T62 Hunter Warren2024, Fort Mill, SC +11 F +9 72 79 151
T68 JP Reed2025, Bluffton, SC +12 F +5 77 75 152
T68 Cal Harbin2026, Anderson, SC +12 F +6 76 76 152
T68 Howie Vroon2026, Lexington, SC +12 F +6 76 76 152
T68 Ty O'Brien2024, Myrtle Beach, SC +12 F +7 75 77 152
T68 Campbell McLain2027, Pawleys Island, SC +12 F +8 74 78 152
MISSED THE CUT
MC Claiborne Mardre2025, Greenville, SC +13
MC JP Carr2024, Hilton Head, SC +13
MC Bradley Parker2023, Isle of Palms, SC +14
MC James Gibson2023, Lexington, SC +14
MC Gaines Reed2027, Lancaster, SC +14
MC Alex Franklin2025, Greer, SC +14
MC Jamen Sanders2026, Goose Creek, SC +15
MC Ben Sanders2025, Taylors, SC +15
MC Wyatt Hightower2025, Chapin, SC +15
MC Matthew Morgan2024, Greer, SC +15
MC Henry Hall2023, Greenville, SC +15
MC John Michael Morgan2026, Florence, SC +15
MC Matthew Roff2027, Spartanburg, SC +16
MC Walker Faust2024, Greer, SC +16
MC Tripp Stevens2024, Myrtle Beach, SC +16
MC Conor Koon2023, Florence, SC +16
MC Garret Fader2023, Hilton Head Island, SC +17
MC Charlie Reyner2024, Greenville, SC +17
MC Evan Eassy2024, Simpsonville, SC +17
MC Landry Williams2027, Bluffton, SC +17
MC Daniel Thompson2025, Florence, SC +17
MC Thomas Sabalis2026, Columbia, SC +18
MC Thomas Ford2023, Hilton Head Island, SC +18
MC Pierce Hutchinson2026, Columbia, SC +18
MC Lee McColl2024, Myrtle Beach, SC +19
MC Easton Cox2026, Aynor, SC +19
MC Jack Holt2024, Florence, SC +19
MC Bryson Rockwell2024, Chapin, SC +19
MC Hunter Hylton2028, Hilton Head Island, SC +20
MC Cade Hagan2023, Simpsonville, SC +20
MC John Thompson2025, Columbia, SC +21
MC Elijah Clevenger2024, Easley, SC +21
MC William Milliken2026, Columbia, SC +21
MC Blake Bocelli2026, Mount Pleasant, SC +22
MC Blake Thompson2026, Greenville, SC +22
MC Conrad Gall2024, Bluffton, SC +22
MC Parker Harcum2025, Mount Pleasant, SC +24
MC James Sullivan2025, Columbia, SC +25
MC Benjamin Bankson2024, Florence, SC +26
MC Dylan Starnes2023, Myrtle Beach, SC +27
MC Lucas Turner2025, Florence, SC +27
MC Adam Knox2025, Greenwood, SC +31
MC Zeke Spivey2025, Columbia, SC +33
MC Wallace Jordan, III2025, Florence, SC +33
MC Lawson Miller2024, Inman, SC +38
MC Price Roof2028, Columbia, SC +41
MC Luke Gardner2028, Florence, SC +45
MC Miller Whetzel2024, Moncks Corner, SC +55
WD Luke Block2024, Bluffton, SC +3