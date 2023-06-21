FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Jack Seward leads the 72nd annual Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational going into Thursday's final round at Florence Country Club. He has an overall 136 after carding a 2-under-par 68 for the second consecutive round.

Florence's John Wylie Richardson and Bluffton's Jack Crousore are tied for second, two strokes back.

Starting on the back nine Wednesday, Seward surged to the top by eagling the 18th and birdieing four of his next five holes. He had a four-stroke lead before double-bogeying the seventh and bogeying the ninth.

Richardson, who scored a 70 in Tuesday's first round, bettered that with Wednesday's 68. Richardson birdied three holes along his first nine before birdieing the fifth. Only a bogey at No. 6 kept him from being one shot out of the lead.

Florence's Jay Smith, who won this event last year, is in a three-way for fourth with an overall 139. Smith was 1 under at the turn and was even par along his final nine holes. He bettered Tuesday's first-round score by a stroke with a 69 on the par-70 layout.

