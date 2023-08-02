ASHEBORO, N.C. − Jamarcus Williams' sixth-inning grand slam helped Florence rally for a 9-5 victory over Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) on Wednesday at the American Legion Southeast Regional at McCrary Park.
Post 1 improved to 26-5 and will face Owensboro (Ky.) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Florence trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth and had just two hits to that point when the bats came alive. Shemar Simes got things started with a single and Zach Hunt and Brody Cook followed suit to load the bases.
Noah Moore picked up a RBI with a walk and Josh Williams drove home another run with a single.
With the bases still juiced, Jamarcus Williams homered to left field on a 2-1 count to put Florence up 8-5. Hunt doubled in the final run of the game a few batters later.
It wound up being a 5-RBI afternoon for Jamarcus, whose groundout in the bottom of the second produced Florence's second run of the game.
Both Hunt and Simes each finished 2 for 4 for Post 1 while Jackson Moore had a hit and scored the first Florence run on a wild pitch.
Zane Davis picked up the win in relief after 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball. He allowed just one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.
Aydin Palmer started the game and went 3 2/3 innings while allowing three runs on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks. Dylan Wiegel pitched 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits with one walk.