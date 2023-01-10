Jamie Johnson hired as Darlington's new football coach

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Jamie Johnson is leaving his posts as football coach and athletic director at Hannah-Pamplico to become football coach at Darlington.

The Falcons will host an introductory news conference for Johnson on Thursday morning.

Johnson, the 2016 Morning News Football Coach of the Year after his first season with the Radiers, was 34-36 during his seven seasons there.

"When we started this journey, the goal always has been to leave it better than I found it," Johnson tweeted Tuesday. "No doubt in my mind that goal has been accomplished. H-P is a special place and will always hold a special place in my heart."

Johnson brought stability to a turbulent Raider program. When he was hired, he became the Raiders' fifth football coach/athletic director in five years.

“I think he’s energetic,” Florence District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent said when Johnson was hired. “We’re looking for an energetic person and he’s very committed.”

That quickly became apparent, and the Raiders' gridiron stability grew. And it started with Johnson's first season, which ended with an 8-4 record and final Class A ranking of ninth. That season, H-P also earned its first playoff win since 2008 and first home playoff win since 2001.

“I just really thought about it going in,” Johnson told the Morning News after the 2016 season. “I was just going to work really hard and make the kids work hard and see where it lands, essentially. I like to think I’m a hard worker, and I really wanted the kids to be that way and give great effort. And, I think that kind of rubbed off this year on them.”

Johnson played high school football at McBee for Trey Woodberry, who was hired last spring as the Raiders' baseball coach. After earning bachelor's and masters degrees from the University of South Carolina, Johnson's first full-time gig was as a Strom Thurmond assistant.

Then, in 2013-14, Johnson was a Knights assistant under Woodberry while Woodberry was West Florence's coach. At that time, Johnson guided their running backs and quarterbacks. Johnson added offensive coordinator to his duties at West Florence in 2014, and then returned to Strom Thurmond to be an offensive coordinator.