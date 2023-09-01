DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jeff Burton is known as the “Mayor of NASCAR” for his insight into what can push the sport forward.

But what about insight into his 1999 sweep of Darlington Raceway, including the 50th running of what is now the Cook Out Southern 500?

How SWEEP it was, right?

OK, a skilled TV commentator like Burton wouldn't say anything like that.

But Burton – one of Sunday night’s TV commentators for the Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m., USA Network) – will say he liked his chances anytime he challenged the Lady in Black.

“My history at Darlington is kind of weird,” Burton said. “I led a lot of laps there (817 laps in 31 Cup races), and I came close to winning Cup races and couldn’t find a way to do it. We’d lead all the laps and have a problem and we would just have all kinds of stuff − a bad pit stop or me making a bad move.”

Burton came especially close to winning the 1998 Southern 500 before finishing second to eventual six-time Southern 500 winner Jeff Gordon.

“I started worrying, 'Am I ever going to win one of these things?' because we couldn’t connect the dots and get it done,” said Burton, whose only Darlington win before 1999 was a 1997 Xfinity race.

Then, a funny thing happened during the two 1999 Darlington races: Rain, which ended both races early with Burton out in front.

“That was kind of strange in racing. But in racing, you lose a lot more than you win,” Burton said. “Those ones that you lose that you feel kind of got taken away from you, you’ve got to remember every now and then the world equals itself out and you get a break every now and then.”

That’s what a driver must think if he or she is among contenders at race’s end at Darlington. You blurt out a prayer, hold onto the wheel and hope for the best.

If it doesn’t work out that day, you just hope it will soon.

“Going to Darlington, I thought every day was going to be my day,” said Burton, who finished his Darlington career with two Cup wins and four other wins in Xfinity. “I just had so much confidence going there. I always thought we could win there. I had been around long enough to know that things stand in the way.

“Mark Martin was my teammate and he taught me by example,” he added. “He taught me that your last win may be your last. Don’t think because you won Sunday that you’ll win again.”

Burton went on to win 21 Cup races. Now, his son, Harrison, is in the Cup Series at age 22.

“He’s been doing a great job with it,” Burton said. “He’s handled it better than I would. He’s 22. When I was 22, I was not doing that. When I was 29 and 28, I was dealing with the stresses he’s dealing with at 22.”

Burton said he gives his son advice when the situation calls for it.

“My son needs to learn what he needs to learn. When I can help him, I’ll help him,” Burton said. “When I can be his advocate, I’ll be his advocate. And sometimes, helping him is being willing to have the difficult conversations and say, 'Hey, here’s how I see it.’”

Now ranked as one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers, Burton continues to work for and promote the sport while Harrison finds his way.

In NASCAR, just like any other sport, persistence is what keeps a competitor coming back.

That's because one day, as Burton said, “…the world equals itself out and you get a break every now and then.”