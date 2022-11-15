Jennings resigns as Darlington football coach

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School football coach Raymond Jennings announced Tuesday that he will step down from his coaching position to pursue other opportunities.

He will continue teaching business at the high school, DHS said in a press release.

“After a great deal of thought, consideration and prayer, I have submitted my resignation,” Jennings said in the release. “I am excited about this new chapter and dedicating more time to my family. I hope the program, school community and greater community have benefited from the foundation laid here, and I wish you all continued growth and future success.”

Jennings was hired in January of 2019 after serving as the head coach at Ridge View for 11 season and as the defensive coordinator for Lugoff-Elgin from 2015 until he took the Falcons job.

Darlington was 0-9 this past season under Jennings, who coached the Falcons for the last four years.

“We appreciate everything coach Jennings has done for our students and student-athletes at Darlington High School,” DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke said. “He worked hard to provide quality opportunities for students, and he is a valuable member of the DHS family.”

The school will begin searching for a new coach over the coming weeks.