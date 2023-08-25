FLORENCE, S.C. − Jerry Lee, who founded what is now the Florence One Schools athletic banquet, died Thursday night.

In 2000, in the spirit of the Rainwater Award Lee won in 1952 while at McClenaghan High, he was the primary force in starting what honors the top male and female athletes at the three F1S high schools (South Florence, West Florence, Wilson).

And since 2010, an award named after Lee − the “Jerry Lee Gotta Have Heart Award” − has been given annually to an athlete who best exhibits persistence, courage, honesty, integrity and work ethic as well as supports their team and their school. Last spring's winner was South Florence's Jaylin Davis.

In February, Florence One Schools honored Lee with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

A member of the Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame since 2014, Lee was captain of McClenaghan's 1951 football team. Then, he won that Rainwater Trophy, which was given annually from 1947 until 1975 to the best all‐around senior male athlete at McClenaghan.

Lee received a football and baseball scholarship to Newberry College.

He served on Florence County Recreation Commission from 1964 to 1970, and helped coach Palmetto Boys baseball teams (ages 13‐14) to the state championship in 1965 and state runner‐up in 1966. That 1965 state championship team held a reunion to honor Lee earlier this year.

Lee was also a huge supporter of Florence Post 1 American Legion Baseball as he played legion baseball in Florence in 1950-51 and served on the American Legion Athletic Committee.

"He was one that you wouldn't find a better supporter of not just our program, but of all athletics in Florence," said Derick Urquhart, Post 1's current coach and also a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame as well as that hall's president. "He was here when I moved back to Florence when my pro baseball career was over and he helped from the start.

"He was one of those guys who would help with fundraising and sponsorships for our legion program," added Urquhart, who recently coached Post 1 to the World Series. "He was very influential in our program's success."

Lee was also the 2005 recipient of Francis Marion University Athletics Department Florence Community Member Most Valuable Partner Award.

And Lee served in the U.S. Army from 1956‐158, the Active Reserves from 1958‐1960, and the Standby Reserves from 1960‐1962.