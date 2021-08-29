JGR drivers look to continue success at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway has the reputation as the “Track Too Tough to Tame.”
That’s certainly been the case for most drivers and racing teams throughout the years, but there have been a few instances of dominance by both in recent memory.
Hendrick Motorsports still leads the way with 14 Cup Series victories at Darlington – bolstered by Jeff Gordon’s seven wins. But in recent years, it’s been Joe Gibbs Racing that has mostly set the tone at the Lady in Black with six victories in the past 11 races.
The only other team that comes close in that span is Stewart-Haas Racing, thanks in large part to Kevin Harvick − who has won two of the past four races there.
Even so, JGR has been at the forefront the past two seasons with victories by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch and Christian Bell also had strong finishes at Darlington in May.
“I just love the racetrack,” Hamlin said following last year’s Toyota 500 victory. “It’s one of my favorites, certainly in my top two or three. I think it’s a driver’s racetrack. I think the driver can make up a little bit of maybe what his car doesn’t have with moving around the racetrack, different lines, throttle and brake application. There’s a lot of things that can a driver can do to make his performance better at this type of racetrack. That’s why I like it so much.
“Really from my very first start here in the Xfinity Series back in 2004, I just took to it quickly. We’ve had a ton of success ever since. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Hamlin has three victories all together at Darlington with Truex right behind him with two. Kyle Busch has also won the Southern 500.
Truex became the first driver to win a stage at Darlington and go on to win the race when he was able to pull off the double-victory in May at the Goodyear 400. He led a race-high 248 laps for the dominant victory.
“I’m glad I could do that,” Truex said on television afterward. “We’ve won a bunch of stages here the past couple years and always Lady Luck got us. It would be one thing or the other. ...
“I’m so lucky to get to drive for these guys and hopefully we can keep this rolling.”
Truex and JGR have kept rolling as all four team members were in line to make the playoff cut as of Aug. 16. Truex had three wins to his credit by then, followed by Busch with two wins already this year. Hamlin is still seeking his first win in 2021 while Bell has a lone victory.
All four were ranked in the top 15 in the points standings in early August, and Gibbs himself has seen his team rise to the meet every challenge – especially on tracks like Darlington.
“Well, I know — not particularly here at Darlington but just generally, I know that when tracks are really hard and tough to get a hold of, I really feel good about that with our guys, because I think we’ve got the best,” Joe Gibbs said following Truex’s victory in the Goodyear 400. “I just believe we do. And our drivers, Martin today and all four of our cars today were strong, and so I love it when it’s a tough track and it’s hard to get a hold of.”