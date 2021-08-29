JGR drivers look to continue success at Darlington

“Really from my very first start here in the Xfinity Series back in 2004, I just took to it quickly. We’ve had a ton of success ever since. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Hamlin has three victories all together at Darlington with Truex right behind him with two. Kyle Busch has also won the Southern 500.

Truex became the first driver to win a stage at Darlington and go on to win the race when he was able to pull off the double-victory in May at the Goodyear 400. He led a race-high 248 laps for the dominant victory.

“I’m glad I could do that,” Truex said on television afterward. “We’ve won a bunch of stages here the past couple years and always Lady Luck got us. It would be one thing or the other. ...

“I’m so lucky to get to drive for these guys and hopefully we can keep this rolling.”

Truex and JGR have kept rolling as all four team members were in line to make the playoff cut as of Aug. 16. Truex had three wins to his credit by then, followed by Busch with two wins already this year. Hamlin is still seeking his first win in 2021 while Bell has a lone victory.