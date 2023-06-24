FLORENCE, S.C. -- Joel Oliver is in a state of bliss after recently celebrating his two-year wedding anniversary. He's not going to let any round of golf overshadow that.

The scores are not as important to Oliver as the fun of being on the course.

"To me, it's the most challenging game you'll ever play," Oliver said during this weekend's QAT Florence Amateur Championship at Traces Golf Club. "When you're having a good day, it's the most fun game you'll ever play. But golf is a game you'll never beat. Tiger Woods can't beat it. You're going to have your good days, and you're going to have your bad days. And just when you think you have it conquered, it'll bite you. It'll humble you real quick."

Oliver had an interesting transition into golf.

"I was an old travel softball player. And when I got a little too old to hang with the young guys, I picked up the golf clubs probably in my late 30s and fell in love with it," Oliver said. "The more I play golf, I see more and more baseball and softball guys playing golf."

Oliver's best 18-hole score is a 74, which he accomplished twice. He shot a 74 at Traces during his younger days, and he also did it one time at the beach.

"I'm not a long hitter; I try to slow my swing down," Oliver said. "I try to hit it straight. A short course suits my game; I don't mind it being a little narrow. But a short course fits my game a lot better."

This is Oliver's second year in this event.

"I played last year for the first time. Before, our family vacation fell on the same week. But we moved our family vacation a couple of weeks later last year, and last year was my first time playing in this," he said. "I had so much fun, and I was really looking forward to going back and playing again this year."

Oliver has played on just about every course in the Pee Dee.

"I've played them all; I was a member at Oakdale before they closed. I've played at the Country Club of South Carolina; I hadn't played in a while at Florence Country Club," Oliver said. "I've played at Darlington, Hartsville, Fox Creek. And, I'm looking forward to playing Wellman Golf Club in Johnsonville to see what's going on."

The more courses Oliver can play, the better.

"It can get boring playing the same course over and over and over again," Oliver said. "That's no different from anything else. Variety is the spice of life. The more variety you have, the better it is."

A common theme on golf courses is players having superstitions. Oliver is no different.

“If I'm playing well one day and I hit the ball particularly well, whether it's a TaylorMade ball or whatever, I'll stick with the same ball," Oliver said.

Oliver also plays golf with his wife.

"When she gets her strokes, she'll beat me three times out of four," Oliver said, laughing. "Oh yeah, I'll give her some strokes. I used to give her a stroke per hole. But now, we're down to four strokes on each side. She's getting better and better.

"We played last Tuesday, and I gave her eight strokes and she beat me by one," he added. "So, I'll probably cut that down to seven strokes the next time we play."