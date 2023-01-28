 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Williams retires from job as Mullins football coach

Mullins vs. Latta Football

Mullins coaches John Williams and Tony Nelson huddle with the Auctioneers during game action against Latta on August 20, 2022.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MULLINS, S.C. -- John Williams confirmed to the Morning News tonight he has retired as Mullins' football coach. The job opening is on the Marion County School District's human resources site. Williams said he will also retire at school year's end from his teaching position in physical education and driver's education.

Before taking over the Auctioneers in 2012, Williams also coached Creek Bridge's football team from 2001-03.

"I just decided it was time," Williams said. "I've got a few health problems, and I wanted to spend some time with family and travel some."

Williams also talked about what from coaching he will miss.

"I'll miss the relationships more than anything," Williams said. "I will miss the relationships with the other coaches and the kids."

And Williams will especially miss the Auctioneers' program.

"It's been good," Williams said. I'm glad that I had a chance to be Mullins' head football coach, and I enjoyed every bit of it. But it's time to move over and let someone else take over and see if they can take the program in another direction."

Williams was then asked if he preferred a certain coach to replace him. His answer was Lake View offensive coordinator Kevin Hamilton, who was Williams' offensive coordinator for six years.

