Johnson 'excited for challenge' at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jamie Johnson knows the challenges.

They are many of the same ones he faced at Hannah-Pamplico High School when he first arrived there seven years ago.

“I like to be known as a program builder,” Johnson said Thursday as he was introduced as Darlington High School’s new football coach. “I’m excited for this opportunity. “H-P (was) the same way…I was the fifth head coach in five years.

“So I’m not afraid to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

There will be a lot of work to do as Johnson tries to get the Falcons back to not only being competitive on the gridiron, but back in the win column as well. Darlington has not won a game since 2019 and has not won more than two games since 2015.

Part of the reason has simply boiled down to numbers as the Falcons struggled at times the last few seasons to have enough players to field a team on Friday nights.

“We had a bunch of kids in our meeting on Tuesday, so I’m excited about that,” Johnson said. “…But winning takes care of a bunch of that. If you can get the first one and then win a couple, people will get excited and (say), 'OK, well maybe this is different now.'

“…But I hope they see my energy and that I’m dedicated to turning this thing around and that hopefully they’ll buy in that regard.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Johnson has seen a quick turnaround in a program. The Raiders went 8-4 in his first season in Pamplico and finished ranked ninth in the 1A state poll. H-P also won its first playoff game since 2008 that season (2016) and won its first home playoff game since 2001.

Johnson was named the Morning News Coach of the Year and went on to post a 37-36 overall mark at Hannah-Pamplico with six playoff appearances.

Getting to that level of success requires investment at every level of the sport, however, Johnson added.

“It starts and ends with the rec department and the middle school team,” he said. “I’ve already been in contact with them. I ended up the last couple years coaching a rec team myself in Pamplico just so it wouldn’t fold. I didn’t want that to happen to the kids.

“If I’ve got to coach a team and do all that I’ll roll up my sleeves and do it just to transform the feeder program here.”

That commitment is something Darlington Athletic Director Jamie Norris said made Johnson really stand out as the right fit for the program.

“His passion to help kids, not only through athletics but also in academics became extremely evident throughout the search process,” Norris said. “After witnessing the energy that he brought when meeting the football team, we are confident in coach Johnson to lead our program.”

Falcon fans can expect a similar style to what Raider fans saw every Friday night. The defense will transition to a 4-3 base and the offense will be quick with a lot of screens and an emphasis on getting the ball to playmakers in space, Johnson said.

“We’re here to win and we want to win,” he added. “I don’t know how long it will take and I can’t guarantee you how many wins (we’ll have) in the fall, but what I can guarantee is we’re going to be more exciting to watch. We’re going to be disciplined and we’re going to play fast and we’re going to be well-coached.

“That’s what I can promise our fans and our community moving forward.”