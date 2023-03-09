PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Johnsonville and Hannah-Pamplico had earlier opportunities to take control. But the Flashes took it for good in the eighth, scoring twice to win 3-1.

Junior Braxton Decamps, whose RBI single in the second gave Johnsonville a 1-0 lead, blooped one to right in the eighth to snap a 1-1 score. Teammate Caden Jackson's run-scoring single then accounted for the final margin.

"We just battled and stopped striking out in the end," Johnsonville coach Quentin Davis said. "We put some balls in play, and they made a couple of errors and we got a couple to drop in."

The biggest to drop in was Decamps'.

"I just had to make the adjustment and put the ball in play," Decamps said. "I've done it 100 times in practice before. That's what we work on in pracitce."

Another major factor in the Flashes' favor was winning pitcher Jayce Cook, who went the distance while striking out 13 batters.

"Jayce threw a heck of a game." Davis said.

Cook got out of several jams as the Raiders stranded one at second in the first, runners at first and third in the second and another at third in the third.

But afer the Flashes made it 1-0 in the second, which was started by a Conner Cooper triple, Johnsonville had its own offensive struggles by stranding the bases loaded.

Later in the game, after Hannah-Pamplico retired Johnsonville in order in the top of the seventh, the Raiders set themselves up to tie the game. Avery Stone reached on an error, and Bazen Locklair laced a single to right to put runners at first and third.

Josh McNeil then reached on an error, and Stone scored to send the game into extra innings.

Once Cook started the top of the eighth with a double, the Flashes never looked back and improved to 2-0.

"It's going to help us a lot, especially with us being a young team," Decamps said. "It's going to help us get very far this year."

Hannah-Pamplico coach Trey Woodberry then talked about his team's youth.

"I just liked their fight and their guts," said Woodberry, whose team is 2-4. "Our kids, we had a tough one Tuesday night and we came back and played this very good baseball team the way we did tonight. I'm never satisfied with moral victories, but I'm proud of the kids.

"We made some mistakes at the end that cost us a little bit, but we're really young."

WP--Jayce Cook (8IP, 5H, 1R, 0ER, 13K, 1BB). LP-- Logan Bass (1IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 1K, 0BB).

LEADING HITTERS -- H-P: Jamarcus Williams 2-4, 2B. J: Cook 1-3, 2B; Braxton Decamps 2-2, 2 RBI; Conner Cooper 1-4, 3B.

RECORDS: J 2-0. H-P: 2-4.