Johnsonville braces for biggest test against explosive Cavs in 1A title game

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – As Johnsonville senior offensive lineman Gray Blanton pointed out, Friday’s 1A state championship game against Christ Church is a rematch.

Just one that happens to come a decade after the last time the two teams met in Columbia.

The undefeated and top-ranked Golden Flashes (13-0) are looking for a much different outcome this go-round, however, as they face the Cavaliers (13-1) at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium at 7 p.m.

It’s JHS’ first trip to the title game since the 2012 matchup against Christ Church – one that likely still stings for the Flashes faithful. Johnsonville was leading in the fourth quarter when a bad snap on a punt and subsequent safety helped turned the tide in the Cavs’ favor as they earned a 27-18 victory in what was then the 1A Division I championship game.

It was the second of four straight titles for Christ Church, who had captured the Division II crown a year prior against Daryl King’s Lake View squad.

But neither team is obviously the same as Quin Hatfield now coaches the Cavaliers and Ken Cribb is in charge of the Flashes. Cribb is back in the championship game for the first time since 2011 when he guided Hemingway to the state final.

“We’re very thankful and excited to have this chance to go play for it,” Cribb said as JHS looks for its second overall football title (1993). “They’ve got a good football team…they’re big and they’re fast and well-coached, and we’re going to have to play well in order to have a chance.”

Christ Church presents a unique challenge for the Flashes with its high-powered and well-balanced offense. The Cavs have outscored opponents 596-215 this season thanks in large part to the arm of senior quarterback Woods Windham and the legs of junior running back Dashun Reeder.

Windham has thrown for 2,223 yards and 26 touchdowns while Reeder has rushed for 2,005 yards and 39 scores.

Christ Church is averaging nearly 200 yards passing and rushing per contest.

“We’ve got to be ready for everything,” Cribb said. “They’re a lot like us on offense probably – they take what you give them. We’re going to have to be on our p's and q's on defense and not have big mistakes and play hard.

“Then we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

Fortunately for Cribb and the Flashes, defense has been one of the main strong points for Johnsonville this season. The unit has only allowed 119 points in 13 games for an average of 9.2 per contest. JHS has given up more than one score in a game just four times this year.

With that being said, the line of scrimmage is likely to be key as whoever can control that can impose their will with the run game. The Flashes have more than 2,700 yards on the ground as a team, led by Shrine Bowl running back Daquan Burroughs and his 23 touchdowns.

But the Cavaliers are only giving up 13.4 points per game themselves, with an aggressive scheme that has produced 40 sacks already.

“I know our kids are going to play hard and they’re going to get after it,” Cribb said. “They have all year and we expect no less this week.”