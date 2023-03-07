FLORENCE, S.C. – Johnsonville baseball coach Quentin Davis always enjoys playing Wilson to open the season, he said.

“We know Wilson’s going to be a scrappy team – they ain’t going to lay down,” he said. “We got a young team over here and it’s just good to see them come through at the end.”

The Tigers didn’t lay down, even down nine runs at one point, but Davis’ Golden Flashes got the most out three big offensive outbursts as they held off Wilson 16-11 on Monday.

“We got a couple key hits from Landyn (Cribb) and Jayce (Cook) and Reid (Baxley) – three of our leaders,” Davis said. “And got a good start from Reid on the mound.

“…When you get in a tough situation, you need some guys to step up, and we had a couple guys step up tonight.”

Cribb came through with the big hit early. His three-run bomb to left center highlighted a five-run second inning for Johnsonville, who took a 5-1 lead at the time.

The Flashes added five more runs in the fifth with Baxley providing the big blow this time – a three-run triple. He also had a two-run single in the seventh as JHS put up six more runs to hold off the hard-charging Tigers.

Cribb and Baxley each had two hits while Cook, Conner Cooper, Travis Wilson and Braxton DeCamp each drove in a run.

Baxley kept the Tigers at bay through his four frames as he allowed just one run on four hits with six strikeouts, but the Wilson bats came alive in the fifth. The Tigers plated 10 runs on the final three innings and got within 10-7 before Johnsonville’s final surge.

“They scored in bunches, but I think the positive for us is we put up four zeroes in four innings,” Wilson coach Chipper Smith said. “Honestly that’s a good-hitting team there. They’re a good 1A school who made it to the state championship last year – that’s why I love playing them first every year. It’s a good test for us.

“But I’m very proud of our guys battling back.”

The Wilson pitching staff also wound up with 15 strikeouts on the evening, led by KK Durant who had nine in four innings of work.

Offensively, Keonte Dials had three hits and a RBI for the Tigers. Troy Jones drove in three, two of which came on a single in the bottom of the seventh. Rondell Law doubled and drove in a pair and TJ Myers had two hits and scored twice.

“Our approach kind of got a little lax (early), but later in the (game) we started battling back and chipping away,” Smith said. “We had great approaches at the plate…played some great small ball by a senior leader TJ and he came up with a good bunt and came up again later with a nice base hit.

“It’s things like that where our leadership shows at the end when we start battling. Our approaches at the plate really help us.”

J 050 050 6 – 16 10 4

W 100 042 4 – 11 10 4

WP – Reid Baxley (4 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K, 4 BB). LP – KK Durant (4 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 9 K, 4 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – J: Landyn Cribb 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Reid Baxley 2-3, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 R; Conner Cooper 1-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Jayce Cook 1-5, RBI, R; Travis Wilson 1-3, RBI, R; Braxton DeCamp 1-4, RBI, 2 R. W: Keonte Dials 3-3, RBI, 2 R; Troy Jones 1-2, 3 RBI, R; Rondell Law 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R; TJ Myers 2-4, 2 R; Tremel Echols 0-4, RBI.