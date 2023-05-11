FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darlington High football announced on Twitter on Wednesday Quentin Davis, the 2022 Morning News Baseball Coach of the Year at Johnsonville, is leaving the Flashes to become the Falcons' defensive coordinator. Davis played sports for Darlington while attending Mayo before starring in baseball for Francis Marion and the Atlanta Braves' farm system.

Davis coached the Flashes to last year's Class A state finals.

Davis texted the Morning News Wednesday night, saying Joe Kolodziej is still the Falcons' baseball coach.

"I would like to help in some capacity," Davis stated in relation to baseball.

And on Thursday, Adam Windham announced on social media he's resigning from his post as baseball coach at Lamar. Windham, who played at Lamar, stated he plans to focus on spending more time with family in the future.