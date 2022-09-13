 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Johnsonville moves up in latest 1A state poll

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Summerville

7. River Bluff

8. Fort Dorchester

9. White Knoll

10. Lexington

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, TL Hanna, Gaffney West Ashley, Clover JL Mann, Chapin

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (3)

3. AC Flora

4. South Florence

5. West Florence

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Hartsville

9. James Island

10. Ridge View

Others receiving votes: Westside, Irmo, Lancaster, Wilson, Greenville, York, Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

1. Daniel (19)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Powdersville

4. Clinton

5. Gilbert

6. Beaufort

7. Camden

8. Hanahan

9. Belton-Honea Path

10. Seneca

Others receiving votes: Loris, Philip Simmons, Chester, Union County, Aynor, Manning, Marlboro County, Emerald, Woodruff

Class 2A

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (2)

3. Barnwell (3)

4. Abbeville

5. Wade Hampton

6. Buford

7. Woodland

8. Marion

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Pelion, Lake Marion, Strom Thurmond, Academic Magnet, Andrew Jackson, Silver Bluff, Cheraw

Class 1A

1. St. Joseph’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)

3. Johnsonville (1)

4. Whale Branch

5. Lewisville (1)

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Southside Christian

10. Lamar

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, McBee, Latta, Estill, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Denmark-Olar

