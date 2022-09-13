Johnsonville moves up in latest 1A state poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest (1)
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Summerville
7. River Bluff
8. Fort Dorchester
9. White Knoll
10. Lexington
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, TL Hanna, Gaffney West Ashley, Clover JL Mann, Chapin
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (3)
3. AC Flora
4. South Florence
5. West Florence
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Indian Land
8. Hartsville
9. James Island
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Westside, Irmo, Lancaster, Wilson, Greenville, York, Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Daniel (19)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Powdersville
4. Clinton
5. Gilbert
6. Beaufort
7. Camden
8. Hanahan
9. Belton-Honea Path
10. Seneca
Others receiving votes: Loris, Philip Simmons, Chester, Union County, Aynor, Manning, Marlboro County, Emerald, Woodruff
Class 2A
1. Saluda (15)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (2)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Abbeville
5. Wade Hampton
6. Buford
7. Woodland
8. Marion
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Pelion, Lake Marion, Strom Thurmond, Academic Magnet, Andrew Jackson, Silver Bluff, Cheraw
Class 1A
1. St. Joseph’s (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)
3. Johnsonville (1)
4. Whale Branch
5. Lewisville (1)
6. Christ Church
7. Lake View (1)
8. Baptist Hill
9. Southside Christian
10. Lamar
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, McBee, Latta, Estill, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Denmark-Olar