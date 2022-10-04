 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS

Johnsonville new No. 1 in Class A, South Florence still No. 1 in 4A

Johnsonville vs Hannah-Pamplico

In a battle of running backs, Johnsonville High School came out on top – barely – as they topped Hannah-Pamplico 37-36 Friday night in Pamplico.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Dorman (2)

3. Hillcrest (3)

4. Lexington

5. Gaffney

6. TL Hanna

7. Summervill

8. River Bluff

9. Spartanburg

10. Sumter

Others receiving votes: Byrnes, White Knoll, West Ashley, Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

1. South Florence (17)

2. AC Flora (2)

3 West Florence (1)

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Indian Land

9. Wilson

10. Greenville

Others receiving votes: Westside, James Island, Easley, Irmo, York 

Class 3A

1. Daniel (20)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea-Path

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Loris

10. (tie) Gilbert

10. (tie) Hanahan

Others receiving votes: Manning, Pendleton, Chester, Brookland-Cayce, Emerald

Class 2A

1. Saluda (12)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (6)

3. Barnwell (2)

4. Abbeville

5. Woodland

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Marion

8. Fairfield Central

9. Buford

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton (H), Andrew Jackson, Strom Thurmond, Academic Magnet, Central

Class A

1. Johnsonville (15)

2. Christ Church (3)

3. St. Joseph

4. Lewisville

5. Southside Christian (1)

6. Estill

7. Calhoun County

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

9. Lake View

10. Whale Branch

Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Whitmire, Lamar, Denmark-Olar, Cross, Wagener-Salley

Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)

