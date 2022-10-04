Johnsonville new No. 1 in Class A, South Florence still No. 1 in 4A

Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Dorman (2)
3. Hillcrest (3)
4. Lexington
5. Gaffney
6. TL Hanna
7. Summervill
8. River Bluff
9. Spartanburg
10. Sumter
Others receiving votes: Byrnes, White Knoll, West Ashley, Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
1. South Florence (17)
2. AC Flora (2)
3 West Florence (1)
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Indian Land
9. Wilson
10. Greenville
Others receiving votes: Westside, James Island, Easley, Irmo, York
Class 3A
1. Daniel (20)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea-Path
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Loris
10. (tie) Gilbert
10. (tie) Hanahan
Others receiving votes: Manning, Pendleton, Chester, Brookland-Cayce, Emerald
Class 2A
1. Saluda (12)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (6)
3. Barnwell (2)
4. Abbeville
5. Woodland
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Marion
8. Fairfield Central
9. Buford
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton (H), Andrew Jackson, Strom Thurmond, Academic Magnet, Central
Class A
1. Johnsonville (15)
2. Christ Church (3)
3. St. Joseph
4. Lewisville
5. Southside Christian (1)
6. Estill
7. Calhoun County
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
9. Lake View
10. Whale Branch
Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Whitmire, Lamar, Denmark-Olar, Cross, Wagener-Salley
