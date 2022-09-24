Johnsonville outlasts Hannah-Pamplico

PAMPLICO, S.C. – The top two running backs in the Pee Dee went head to head Friday as Hannah-Pamplico welcomed Johnsonville in a marquee 1A matchup.

And both showed exactly why they’re currently at the top of the leaderboard.

H-P’s Jamarcus Williams and JHS’ Daquan Burroughs each ran for more than 220 yards with three rushing touchdowns apiece as they carried the load for their squads in a back-and-forth battle that wasn’t decided until the final minutes.

In the end, it was Burroughs’ Flashes who walked away with a 37-36 victory – capitalizing on a momentum-swinging start to the third quarter and an injury to Raiders starting quarterback Wade Poston that put him on the sideline for pretty much the entire second half.

“I was proud of my guys,” Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb said after his team improved to 5-0. “We didn’t play very well the first half, and you’ve got to give Pamplico a lot of credit. They were fired up and had a good plan and they played extremely hard.

“I was proud of my kids for answering the bell in the second half and finding a way to win.”

The Flashes were actually down 22-15 at the break – the first time they had trailed all season after being shut out in the second quarter.

But it only took three plays to open the third quarter with a score – a 9-yard TD run by Neal Martin. The Raiders then muffed the ensuing kickoff to set the Flashes up at the H-P 25-yard line. Burroughs found the end zone again three plays later.

In the span of two minutes, Johnsonville went from trailing by seven to leading by nine.

“We feed off of that,” Burroughs said of the two quick strikes. “…We just had to get it together at halftime. Our coach told us we just had to get in the game and play like we’ve been playing this whole (season).

“So second half we just went out and played.”

Burroughs was a huge part of the Flashes’ comeback. He had 106 yards and two scores over the final 24 minutes and also ran in two key two-point conversions.

He finished as the night’s leading rusher with 247 yards on 30 carries, but Williams wasn’t far behind. The H-P sophomore had 201 yards rushing at the break before the JHS defense was able to adjust. He still wound up with 228 yards on 24 carries – and had a big part in his team’s comeback effort in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a sophomore but he’s going to be a good one,” Burroughs said of his counterpart. “It’s great. I love that (competition).”

HPHS backup quarterback Josh McNeil turned in a solid effort in relief and was nearly able to bring his squad all the way back. He found James Davis for an 8-yard TD with 4:33 left, but the conversion try failed.

That wound up looming large at the end as H-P (3-3) got the ball back with less than a minute and a half to go. On the first play, the Raiders pulled off a perfect hook-and-ladder catch and toss to Williams, who streaked down the sideline for a 68-yard score with 1:17 left.

The conversion attempt this time was good, but the Flashes recovered the onside kick and were able to run out the clock for the victory.

“Josh did a great job…he stepped in in a tough spot,” Pamplico coach Jamie Johnson said. “He had some unbelievable plays to bring us back.

“…I thought he did a great job of just rebounding and just going and playing. He’s a dude. Somebody needs to offer him and they’re going to get a great ballplayer.”

McNeil wound up 6 of 10 for 156 yards and the two scores. But it was a tall mountain to climb after Poston went down and was seen on crutches during the game.

“We think it’s just a bad contusion,” Johnson said. “I hope we can heal up in the bye week next week. We’ve got a couple banged up and ideally we can heal up and get ready for region play.”

J;15;0;16;6–37

HP;14;8;0;14–36

FIRST QUARTER

J – JJ Coles 33 pass from Malik Shippy (Neal Martin kick), 9:00.

HP – Jamarcus Williams 13 run (Williams run), 7:15.

J – Daquan Burroughs 20 run (Burroughs run), 6:31.

HP – Williams 7 run (Run failed), 2:53.

SECOND QUARTER

HP – Williams 86 run (JT Thompkins pass from Wade Poston), 8:59.

THIRD QUARTER

J – Martin 9 run (Burroughs run), 11:30.

J – Burroughs 16 run (Burroughs run), 10:32.

FOURTH QUARTER

J – Burroughs 4 run (Run failed), 7:00.

HP – James Davis 8 pass from Josh McNeil (Run failed), 4:33.

HP – Williams 68 pass from McNeil (Williams run), 1:17.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – J: Burroughs 30-247, 3 TDs; Shippy 11-50; Martin 2-17, TD. HP: Williams 24-228, 3 TDs; Poston 5-32.

PASSING – J: Shippy 5-9-49, TD. HP: McNeil 6-10-156, 2 TDs; Poston 4-6-41.

RECEVING – J: Coles 1-33, TD. HP: Davis 3-65, TD; Williams 0-68, TD.

RECORDS: HP 3-3, J 5-0.

NEXT GAMES: Johnsonville hosts Carvers Bay on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Hannah-Pamplico has a bye week before hosting Latta on Oct. 7.