Johnsonville shuts out Lamar to reach lower state final

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The Johnsonville Golden Flashes were admittedly subpar on the defensive side of the ball last season, coach Ken Cribb said.

“But we made a big commitment to get better and we have,” he added.

And it’s one of the big reasons why Johnsonville is now one step away from playing for the state championship.

In a defensive struggle Friday, Johnsonville was able to hold Lamar to 158 yards of total offense. Combined with a pick-six interception return and some key runs from Daquan Burroughs, it all added up to a 14-0 shutout victory over the Silver Foxes.

The Flashes (12-0) will host Cross, a 34-16 winner over Estill, at 7:30 p.m. next Friday for the right to face either Christ Church or St. Joseph’s for the 1A state title. Lamar ends the season at 9-4.

“It’s real special,” Cribb said. “We came a long way since I got here – we’ve come a long way. I couldn’t be prouder of these kids and just so thankful for them and so happy. And it’s been good for our school and our community and our town. It’s bigger than football.

“We just keep finding ways to win.”

It was the JHS defense that set the tone to give the Flashes the early lead. After neither team was able to gain much ground for most of the first quarter, Quandrell Woodberry made the first huge splash with a 30-yard interception return for a score to put Johnsonville up 7-0.

On Lamar’s very next drive, quarterback Montavis Dolford was picked off again – this time for a near 80-yard interception return, but it was brought back near midfield due to a block in the back penalty.

Still, the Flashes had all the momentum as they carried a 7-0 advantage into halftime.

“We knew this was going to be a tough, defensive football game and it was,” Silver Foxes coach Josh Pierce said. “…I thought we played well on special teams but obviously we lost the turnover battle.

“But hats off to our coaching staff, especially our offensive staff with what they’ve had to come up with considering the injuries that we’ve faced.”

Lamar’s offense has had to adjust since senior quarterback Tyler McManus injured his throwing hand a few weeks ago. Dolford has taken over behind center, but neither he nor the Silver Fox run game could gain much traction against Johnsonville.

Lamar only made it inside the Flashes’ 25-yard line twice during the game, and both times turned the ball over on downs.

Meanwhile the JHS’ offense hadn't fared much better through the first half, but that changed in the third quarter thanks to a big run by Daquan Burroughs. He broke a couple of tackles on the sideline and scrambled 61 yards to help set up the Flashes inside the red zone.

Two plays later, he scored from 8 yards out to give Johnsonville a 14-0 advantage. Burroughs finished with 24 carries for 169 yards.

Travion McPhail led the Silver Foxes with 117 yards on 18 carries – including a 53-yard run in the first quarter that wound up being the longest play of the game for Lamar.

L 0 0 0 0 – 0

J 7 0 7 0 – 14

FIRST QUARTER

J – Quandrell Woodberry 30 INT return (Reid Baxley kick), 3:44.

THIRD QUARTER

J – Daquan Burroughs 8 run (Baxley kick), 5:48.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – L: Travion McPhail 18-117. J: Daquan Burroughs 24-169, TD.

PASSING – L: Montavis Dolford 4-13-18, 2 INT. J: Malik Shippy 6-9-48.

RECEIVING – L: Xavier Jackson 2-11. J: Travis Wilson 2-39.

RECORDS: L 9-4. J 12-0.

NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host Cross next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the 1A lower state final.