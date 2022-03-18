Jones, Holliday meet for 1st time as South Florence tops Wilson softball

FLORENCE, S.C. – There’s not really much Bobby Jones hasn’t experienced on the softball diamond.

But Thursday proved to be the rare exception for the longtime South Florence coach.

For what he believes to be the first time in his career, Jones took the lineup card to home plate and standing in front of him was a former player – Shanequa Holliday.

Holliday played for Jones during the back-to-back state championship seasons of 2006 and ’07. She was also a team MVP and region player of year during her time with the Bruins.

In the offseason, she took over the Wilson program with an eye becoming the type of perennial contending team she played for at South Florence.

“She scored the winning run in the state championship game,” Jones said of Holliday. “She was a player – one of the best to play at South Florence.

“She played for me, so she’s going to be tough. Give her time and see what she can do.”

Jones and his SFHS squad got the best of the first meeting with a 20-4 victory in five innings Thursday. Regardless of the outcome, it was certainly a unique experience for Holliday.

“It’s heartwarming,” she said. “You get to play against somebody that you actually learned a lot from and got to build kind of a bond with them. I was there for about six years playing under him.

“…It’s an experience, especially with the record that they have. We’re growing over here and we’ll get where we need to be eventually.”

There will still be growing pains along the way, as there were Thursday. Double-digit free passes allowed the Bruins to bat around in the first two innings as they seized control early and never looked back.

“They were struggling pitching and we just had to be patient,” Jones said of his team’s approach at the plate. “We took a lot of pitches and got a lot of walks.”

Even so, Holliday was pleased with how her team responded in the final innings as the Tigers plated four runs in their final two at bats.

“We’ll just keep working on the small steps,” she said. “…I wasn’t upset about the game at all. Some calls didn’t go our way at the plate, but we’re going to have battle through some things.

“If we can minimize the walks, I know we can hang tough with everybody.”

