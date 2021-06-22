Jordan fans 10 as Post 1 tops Lower Florence 9-1

FLORENCE, S.C. – Post 1 starting pitcher Robbie Jordan struck out 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday to help lead Florence to a 9-1 victory over Lower Florence.

The two teams will meet for the final game of the series on Thursday at Legion Field at 7:30 p.m.

Post 1 (12-1, 7-1 in League 2) had three pitchers combine to strike out 15 in the game with Hunter Herlong and Owen Taylor tossing the final 1 2/3 frames.

Jordan allowed just four hits and one walk. His only blemish came in the fourth when Stone Osborne homered over the right field fence with one out.

Otherwise he was on point most of the game. Jordan struck out 10 of the last 16 men he faced, and Post 1’s pitching trio fanned seven straight LF batters to end the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile Florence’s offense took a few innings to get going. J.R. Williams kept Post 1 off the scoreboard into the third, but Jacob Adams’ two-run single broke the ice during a three-run outburst.

Post 1 added two more runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Kody Hanna capped off the night with a two-run homer to right center through the rain that had started to fall.