Jordan, Post 1 pitching dominant in 9-1 victory over Lower Florence

Lower Florence starter J.R. Williams kept Post 1 off the scoreboard into the third, but Jacob Adams’ two-run single broke the ice in a three-run inning. Florence added two more runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Kody Hanna capped off the scoring with a two-run homer to right center through the rain that had started to fall.

Hanna had three hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Adams drove in a pair and D.P. Pendergrass singled, walked and scored twice.

Pendergrass also picked up one of the 10 stolen bases on the night for Florence. Caleb Oakley had three.

“That was something we talked about before the game tonight,” Urquhart said. “We wanted to be a little more aggressive than we had been. If we get thrown out, so be it, but we wanted to see who can run the bases and give us a chance and who knows when to steal and when not to steal.”

Post 1 had ample opportunities to swipe bags as it was able to take advantage of 10 walks issued by Lower Florence pitchers throughout the contest.