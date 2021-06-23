Jordan, Post 1 pitching dominant in 9-1 victory over Lower Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Robbie Jordan was on a pitch count Tuesday night as Florence will have need of his services this weekend.
The right-hander made the most of his 5 1/3 innings, though, striking out 10 Lower Florence batters as Post 1 picked up a 9-1 victory at South Florence High School.
The two teams will conclude the three-game series Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Legion Field.
Florence (12-1, 7-1 in League 2) has won the first two, with Tuesday being dominated by Post 1 pitchers. Jordan allowed just four hits and one walk. His only blemish of the night came in the fourth when Stone Osborne homered over the right field fence with one out.
He worked around two hits in the opening frame and also finished strong – striking out 10 of the last 16 batters he faced.
Hunter Herlong and Owen Taylor combined for five punchouts across the final 1 2/3 innings as the mound trio fanned seven straight Lower Florence batters to end the game.
“We got some more guys some work tonight and were effective throwing strikes and working ahead,” Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said. “It took us a couple times through the lineup to get the offense going, but once we did, we put the ball in play and made some good things happen.”
Lower Florence starter J.R. Williams kept Post 1 off the scoreboard into the third, but Jacob Adams’ two-run single broke the ice in a three-run inning. Florence added two more runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Kody Hanna capped off the scoring with a two-run homer to right center through the rain that had started to fall.
Hanna had three hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Adams drove in a pair and D.P. Pendergrass singled, walked and scored twice.
Pendergrass also picked up one of the 10 stolen bases on the night for Florence. Caleb Oakley had three.
“That was something we talked about before the game tonight,” Urquhart said. “We wanted to be a little more aggressive than we had been. If we get thrown out, so be it, but we wanted to see who can run the bases and give us a chance and who knows when to steal and when not to steal.”
Post 1 had ample opportunities to swipe bags as it was able to take advantage of 10 walks issued by Lower Florence pitchers throughout the contest.
“Free passes are going to hurt you every time,” LF coach Kenny Gray said. “The next thing you know, they get a big hit … that’s what we’ve got to cut down on. We’ve got to cut down on the walks. If they’re going to earn the runs, (then) earn the runs. They had one inning (where) I think they had two runs on no hits, so we’ve got to do a better job of that.”