Jordan, timely offense help Post 1 force Game 3

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Behind 6 2/3 strong innings from starter Robbie Jordan and some timely hitting, Florence kept its season alive with a 6-5, extra-inning victory over Camden on Thursday at Jimmy White Park.

Post 1 (16-6) and the 17ers will now play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Field, but Florence coach Derick Urquhart said any kind of rain would likely force the game to be moved back to Hartsville or possibly postponed.

Jordan nearly went the distance for Post 1 – giving Urquhart’s squad exactly what it needed by keeping the bullpen mostly fresh. He scattered eight hits and allowed three runs with eight strikeouts and four walks, one intentional.

He was one strike away from pitching Florence to a 3-2 victory, but Camden’s Tate Abbott singled just past the outstretched glove of a diving Owen Taylor at second base to tie the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Post 1 wasn’t fazed, however, and put up three runs in the top of the eighth to retake the lead. With the bases loaded and one out, Taylor singled home the go-ahead run and Korique Rainey followed two batters later with a bases-load walk.

Noah Carter scored on an ensuing wild pitch to the next batter as Florence grabbed a 6-3 advantage.