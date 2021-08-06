Jordan tosses CG as Post 1 stays alive at Southeast Regional Tournament

PELHAM, Ala. − Robbie Jordan's complete-game effort lifted Florence Post 1 past Tallahassee (Fla.) on Friday and into the semifinals of the American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament.
Florence faces the loser of the Troy (Ala.) / Tupelo (Miss.) game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to Sunday's championship round where Post 1 would have to win two games in order to earn a spot in the American Legion World Series.
Jordan, the former Florence Christian School standout and Francis Marion University signee, allowed one unearned run across seven innings. He gave up just five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Colby Tabb's double in the bottom of the third inning was the lone blemish against the right-hander, who shut the door the rest of the way. His only other trouble came in the bottom of the fifth when Tallahassee loaded the bases with one out, but Jordan struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Meanwhile the top of the lineup came through in a big way for Post 1. D.P. Pendergrass had four hits and scored two runs. A'Shani McFarland had three hits and Kody Hanna had two while also driving in a run.
Noah Carter and Owen Taylor also each plated a run for Florence, who jumped to an early 3-0 lead Friday.
Post 1 loaded the bases in the top of the first inning and got one run on Carter's sacrifice fly, but McFarland was thrown out at third base and Tallahassee escaped with no further damage across.
It was a similar situation in the third as Caleb Rogers, Pendergrass and McFarland hit back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases with no outs. Hanna drove in a run with an RBI groundout, and after Carter was hit by a pitch to load the bases again, Taylor brought home Pendergrass with a sacrifice fly to put Florence up 3-0.
Tabb's RBI double cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom half of the inning, but that was all the scoring for the afternoon despite two more opportunities for Post 1.
Pendergrass and McFarland were each left stranded in scoring position in the top of the fifth inning while a one-out Parker Winfield double in the sixth ended up being negated on a double play.