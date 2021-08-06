Jordan tosses CG as Post 1 stays alive at Southeast Regional Tournament

PELHAM, Ala. − Robbie Jordan's complete-game effort lifted Florence Post 1 past Tallahassee (Fla.) on Friday and into the semifinals of the American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament.

Florence faces the loser of the Troy (Ala.) / Tupelo (Miss.) game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to Sunday's championship round where Post 1 would have to win two games in order to earn a spot in the American Legion World Series.

Jordan, the former Florence Christian School standout and Francis Marion University signee, allowed one unearned run across seven innings. He gave up just five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Colby Tabb's double in the bottom of the third inning was the lone blemish against the right-hander, who shut the door the rest of the way. His only other trouble came in the bottom of the fifth when Tallahassee loaded the bases with one out, but Jordan struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Meanwhile the top of the lineup came through in a big way for Post 1. D.P. Pendergrass had four hits and scored two runs. A'Shani McFarland had three hits and Kody Hanna had two while also driving in a run.

Noah Carter and Owen Taylor also each plated a run for Florence, who jumped to an early 3-0 lead Friday.