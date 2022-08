DARLINGTON, S.C. -- On Friday, Darlington Raceway will host a free concert, featuring the popular Josh Brannon Band, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Trackside Live Stage located in the Fan Midway behind the front stretch grandstands.

Fans should enter Gate 34 and park in vehicle parking area located on the left of Petty Blvd. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at the concert.