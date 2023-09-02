DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Long-time NASCAR executive Josh Harris will become Darlington Raceway's 10th president on Jan. 1 to replace the retiring Kerry Tharp.

"I think it's going to take some time to sink in," Harris said. "I'm very appreciative of the opportunity, very humbled by the opportunity. I'll be the 10th president here in almost 75 years of this track's existence. It's something I don't take lightly.

"I don't come in with a mindset that there's a lot of things we need to change or do differently," he added. "I want to pick up and work with the team that we have here. They've welcomed me so far since the beginning of the year into my current role and I look forward to working with them moving forward."

Harris, who moved with his family to Florence earlier this year, is currently Darlington's vice president, business operations.

A native of Harrisville, Miss., Harris began his NASCAR career in 2012 as Talladega Superspeedway’s director of ticketing. He ascended to the roles of NASCAR’s Southeast Region vice president of ticketing & guest services, and Southeast Region vice president of client & event experience. Both of those roles allowed Harris to make positive impacts on Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega, while also gaining valuable experience that has prepared him to lead Darlington.

Tharp says Harris is a perfect fit.

“Josh Harris is the right person to lead Darlington Raceway. This is one of the most historic racetracks in motorsports and I am certain it will be in great hands,” said Tharp, who has been Darlington's president since spring 2016 and will retire at year's end. “Josh has already proven himself as a tremendous leader in NASCAR. He is tireless, passionate, strategic, and ready to lead the Track Too Tough to Tame into its next era of success.”

Chip Wile, who was Darlington's president from 2013-16 and is currently NASCAR’s senior vice president, chief track properties officer, agrees with Tharp.

"There’s nobody more ready and capable to lead Darlington Raceway than Josh Harris," Wile said. "Josh has a wealth of experience, a steady hand and deep relationships that will continue growing this historic venue’s leadership and legacy within the region and our sport. Darlington holds a very special place in my heart and I am excited how Josh is going to continue to push it forward.”

Harris talked about his goals as Darlington's president.

"Certainly, we're proud to have two NASCAR race weekends a year here at Darlington Raceway. We have a small team based here at the track and a great team that supports us with our Mid-Atlantic Region. We want to foster those relationships and continue to build those," Harris said. "But ultimately, we want to do all we can within our power to keep those two events with the throwback weekend in the spring and absolutely the Cook Out Southern 500 on Labor Day Weekend."

Harris thinks a lot of impressive things are already in place.

"There's no specific thing that needs to be changed right away," Harris said. "Stepping into an opportunity where having two races again is certainly special and we want to continue to build on that success. A sellout on both weekends would be obviously a goal, and we want to continue to build on the foundation that's been laid."

Prior to joining NASCAR, Harris was the manager of business development and ticketing for IMG Tickets in South Florida. He holds a Masters of Sports Administration from the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State.

"My background has primarily been on the customer side of the business: Ticketing, guest services, fan experience. Those are the core areas, I think, that will serve me well coming into this role," Harris said. "The competition on the track is going to take care of itself. This place and the history it has, from the competition standpoint, stands alone.

"So, I really want to focus on my efforts building those relationships with our fans and make Darlington Raceway a place they want to visit twice a year and spend a weekend with us here to see some of the best racing in the world."