Joye grateful to focus solely on football with playoffs looming

He’s also grateful to have a little less on his plate for his final run with the Bobcats after nearly 25 years of coaching. Starting in 1996, Joye has led CA to four state title game appearances and a handful of region titles, with the last one coming in 2013 prior to this season, he said.

But since he doesn’t take office until January of 2021, Joye is now in full preparation mode for what he hopes is a deep playoff run.

“We’re just doing the scouting on Hilton Head on their offense and defense and working on some of their plays,” Joye said. “They’re big up front and they’ve got a big (running) back. You can’t hand-tackle him.

“But we’ve played them the last two years and they’re a good football team. We’ve got to play well and we’ve got to be focused.”

Focus is something Joye has seen all year from his squad despite numerous obstacles — including an early false-positive COVID-19 test that saw the team and coaching staff quarantined for a brief time.

“I think we had about four games canceled because of COVID,” Joye said. “Those kids – they handled it very well. I was very pleased with them. They handled it very well. They kept practicing and preparing even though there wasn’t a game in sight.