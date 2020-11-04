Joye grateful to focus solely on football with playoffs looming

LAKE CITY, S.C. — This year was already going to be a hectic one for T.J. Joye as The Carolina Academy coach knew he had to balance both an election campaign and a football season.
He didn’t know he’d also have to contend with a worldwide pandemic that forced the cancellation of nearly half his team’s games.
Despite all that, however, Joye and the Bobcats have endured and even thrived — and now sit two wins away from competing for the SCISA 2A state championship.
CA (6-1) is set to host Hilton Head Prep (3-5-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round after capturing the Region 2-2A title last week against Pee Dee Academy.
Friday marks the bookend to an incredibly packed two weeks for Joye, who went from gearing up for a region title game to an election and now to preparing for the playoffs.
“It’s been very hectic and very frustrating at times,” Joye said. “The political arena is something I’ve never been in – I was in law enforcement for 31 years. But it all paid off (with) politics and coaching and working here at the school. They’ve been good to me and I’ve been here a long time.
“I signed up Dec. 5 of 2018, and I didn’t ever think it would ever get here, but it did. I'm blessed and grateful and thank God for it.”
He’s also grateful to have a little less on his plate for his final run with the Bobcats after nearly 25 years of coaching. Starting in 1996, Joye has led CA to four state title game appearances and a handful of region titles, with the last one coming in 2013 prior to this season, he said.
But since he doesn’t take office until January of 2021, Joye is now in full preparation mode for what he hopes is a deep playoff run.
“We’re just doing the scouting on Hilton Head on their offense and defense and working on some of their plays,” Joye said. “They’re big up front and they’ve got a big (running) back. You can’t hand-tackle him.
“But we’ve played them the last two years and they’re a good football team. We’ve got to play well and we’ve got to be focused.”
Focus is something Joye has seen all year from his squad despite numerous obstacles — including an early false-positive COVID-19 test that saw the team and coaching staff quarantined for a brief time.
“I think we had about four games canceled because of COVID,” Joye said. “Those kids – they handled it very well. I was very pleased with them. They handled it very well. They kept practicing and preparing even though there wasn’t a game in sight.
“We kept practicing and we kept conditioning — even though it’s a different type of shape playing and practicing, they kept at it.”
With that in mind, Joye is thankful that he can turn his full attention to them for the rest of the way.
“These are good kids and they work hard and I love them,” he said. “I don’t want to short-change them at all.”
