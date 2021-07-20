JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: Hartsville advances to main bracket of Junior state tourney

HARTSVILLE, S.C. —Jackson Moore went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBI to lead Hartsville's Junior Legion squad to a 9-5 win over Camden and sweep their second-round series.

Teammate McKendrie Douglas went 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Josh Jones went 2 for 4 with an RBI of his own.

C;100;031;0—5

H;100;800;x—9

LEADING HITTERS: H: Jackson Moore 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; McKendrie Douglas 2-2, 1 RBI; John Jones 2-4, 1 RBI.

RECORD: H: 13-3.

NEXT GAME: Hartsville will play TBA at the Junior State Tournament at Riley Park in Sumter on Friday.

Marion 4

Kingstree 1

MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Gatlin Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double.

Teammate Seth Minshew went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI. Kingstree’s Bradley Muldrow, meanwhile, went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.

K;000;000;1—1;6;1

M;120;010;x—4;8;3