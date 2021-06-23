 Skip to main content
JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: Hartsville defeats Trinity 9-3
JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL

JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: Hartsville defeats Trinity 9-3

Hartsville vs. Trinity Junior Legion

Scenes from Wednesday's Junior Legion baseball matchup between Hartsville and Trinity in Darlington.

 CALEB REEVES / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C.— Ryan Thompson went 2 for 4 with a double to lead Hartsville to a 9-3 win over Trinity in Junior Legion baseball on Wednesday night.

Teammate Damari James went 1 for 4 with two RBI.

Trinity’s Cam Jordan and Gates Chapman each had two hits.

Teammate Rylie Hendrix went 1 for 3 with two RBI.

H;400;112;1—9;10;0

T;002;010;0—3;5;5

WP: John Alexander (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). LP: Lucas Morgan (5 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS – H: Ryan Thompson 2-4, 2B; Damari James 1-4, 2 RBI; Jackson Moore 2-2, 1 RBI; Alexander 1-2, 1 RBI; Daniel Parker 1-4, 1 RBI; McKendrie Douglas 2-3. T: Cam Jordan 2-4; Gates Chapman 2-3; Rylie Hendrix 1-3, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: H: 3-1. T: 4-4.

NEXT GAME: Trinity will travel to Hartsville for a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. THursday.

Manning 14

Sumter 13

MANNING, S.C.— Manning’s Cam Branham singled home Layton Morris from third to break a 13-13 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Brandt Reynolds led Manning going 5 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI.

S;500;003;5—13;10;1

M;107;030;3—10;15;5

WP: Layton Morris (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP: Gilley (1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: Brandt Reynolds 5-5, 2 2B,2 RBI; T.J. Hicks 1-4, 1 RBI; Morris 1-2, 2B,2 RBI; Wynn Brogdon 2-4, 2B,2 RBI; Bryson Hodge 2-4, 2 RBI; Cam Branham 2-5, 2 RBI.

RECORD: M: 1-3.

