JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: Hartsville defeats Trinity 9-3

DARLINGTON, S.C.— Ryan Thompson went 2 for 4 with a double to lead Hartsville to a 9-3 win over Trinity in Junior Legion baseball on Wednesday night.

Teammate Damari James went 1 for 4 with two RBI.

Trinity’s Cam Jordan and Gates Chapman each had two hits.

Teammate Rylie Hendrix went 1 for 3 with two RBI.

H;400;112;1—9;10;0

T;002;010;0—3;5;5

WP: John Alexander (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). LP: Lucas Morgan (5 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS – H: Ryan Thompson 2-4, 2B; Damari James 1-4, 2 RBI; Jackson Moore 2-2, 1 RBI; Alexander 1-2, 1 RBI; Daniel Parker 1-4, 1 RBI; McKendrie Douglas 2-3. T: Cam Jordan 2-4; Gates Chapman 2-3; Rylie Hendrix 1-3, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: H: 3-1. T: 4-4.

NEXT GAME: Trinity will travel to Hartsville for a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. THursday.

Manning 14

Sumter 13