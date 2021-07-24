JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: West Florence, Hartsville set for Sunday showdown after victories Saturday

SUMTER, S.C. – Coleman Kelly’s two-run double in the first inning was a part of an early five-run outburst that carried West Florence to a 5-3 victory over Mid Carolina on Saturday in the opening game of the Junior Legion State Tournament at Riley Park.

West (15-2-1) will now face Hartsville at 4 p.m. Sunday in the winner’s bracket.

Kelly’s double was followed by Brody Cook’s RBI single two batters later as West took a 3-1 after one inning.

West made it 5-1 next inning on Brock Shelor’s RBI groundout and Camp Keels scoring on a wild pitch.

Meanwhile Mac Sawyer tossed 4 2/3 solid innings. He allowed three runs, but just one was earned. He struck out seven and walked none.

Keels tossed the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit in the scoreless outing.

Cook and Tucker Kirby led West Florence with two hits each.

Hartsville 10

Inman 3

SUMTER, S.C. – Hartsville jumped to an early 3-0 lead and led 9-0 after three innings en route to topping Inman 10-3 on Saturday in the Junior Legion State Tournament at Riley Park.