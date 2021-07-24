JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: West Florence, Hartsville set for Sunday showdown after victories Saturday

SUMTER, S.C. – Coleman Kelly’s two-run double in the first inning was a part of an early five-run outburst that carried West Florence to a 5-3 victory over Mid Carolina on Saturday in the opening game of the Junior Legion State Tournament at Riley Park.
West (15-2-1) will now face Hartsville at 4 p.m. Sunday in the winner’s bracket.
Kelly’s double was followed by Brody Cook’s RBI single two batters later as West took a 3-1 after one inning.
West made it 5-1 next inning on Brock Shelor’s RBI groundout and Camp Keels scoring on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile Mac Sawyer tossed 4 2/3 solid innings. He allowed three runs, but just one was earned. He struck out seven and walked none.
Keels tossed the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit in the scoreless outing.
Cook and Tucker Kirby led West Florence with two hits each.
Hartsville 10
Inman 3
SUMTER, S.C. – Hartsville jumped to an early 3-0 lead and led 9-0 after three innings en route to topping Inman 10-3 on Saturday in the Junior Legion State Tournament at Riley Park.
Post 53 (14-3) will now face West Florence on Sunday at 4 p.m. in a winner’s bracket game.
North Augusta 5
Kingstree 0
SUMTER, S.C. – Zach Hardy and Isaiah Trull combined to toss seven scoreless innings for North Augusta as Post 17 shut out Kingstree 5-0 on Saturday at the Junior Legion State Tournament at Riley Park.
Kingstree (13-8-1) will face the Sumter/Fort Mill loser on Sunday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.
Hardy and Trull combined to allow just six hits and struck out four while walking three.
Bryce Blackburn went the distance on the mound for Kingstree. He allowed five runs, but only two were earned as Post 8 committed errors in the game. He struck out five and walked four.
Logan Bass led Kingstree at the plate going 2 for 3.