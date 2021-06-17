JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: West Florence tops Manning 7-3

FLORENCE, S.C. — Coleman Kelly went 1 for 4 with three RBI to lead West Florence to a 7-3 win over Manning in Junior Legion baseball on Thursday night.
Teammate Brody Cook went 2 for 3 with a double.
Manning’s T.J. Hicks went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
M;000;200;1—3;5;3
WF;122;011;x —7;8;1
WP: Tyler West (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 6 BB, K). LP: Bryson Hodge (5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: T.J. Hicks 2-4, RBI. WF: Brody Cook 2-3, 2B; Harrison Brown 2-4, RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-4, 3 RBI; Tucker Kirby 1-2, RBI.
Pee Dee Patriots 10-5
Hartsville 2-12
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Patriots’ Lucas Fields went 2 for 3 with two RBI in Game 1.
Teammate Garrison Fields went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Hartsville’s Jackson Moore, John Alexander, Andrew Askins, Alvee Fulwood, Mar Buchanan and Rocket Watford each had a hit.
In Game 2, Grayson Weekley went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for Hartsville.
Teammate Moore went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Pee Dee Patriots’ Bradley Shelley went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
GAME 1
H;100;010;0—2;6;3
PDP; 040;510;x—10;9;2
WP: Pierson Gray(5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K). LP: Garrett Parker (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H: Jackson Moore 1-4; John Alexander 1-3; Andrew Askins 1-2; Alvee Fulwood 1-3; Mar Buchanan 1-3; Rocket Watford 1-2. PDP: Jackson McGregor 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Garrison Fields 2-3, 1 RBI; Clayton Catoe 1-4, 2 RBI; Lucas Fields 2-3, 2 RBI.
GAME 2
H;201;027—12;9;2
PDP;200;300—5;7;1
WP: Cole Winburn (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Gavin Moore (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H: Grayson Weekley 3-5, 2B 1 RBI; John Alexander 2-3,2B, 1 RBI; Alvee Fulwood 1-3, 3 RBI; Jackson Moore 2-2, 2B,2 RBI. PDP: Bradley Shelley 2-4, 1 RBI; Cole Bailey 1-2, 1 RBI; Tanner Lewis 1-3, 1 RBI.
Trinity 12-7
South Florence Blue 2-4
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity’s Kam Rheuark went 2 for 3 with two doubles in Game 1.
Teammate Pierce Evans went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
South Florence Blue’s Brayden Robinson went 2 for 3.
In Game 2, Tanner Hall went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBI for Trinity.
South Florence Blue’s B.J. McLaughlin went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
GAME 1
T;006;06—12;12;0
SFB;200;00—2;3;1
WP: Gates Chapman (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP: Chase Matthews (4 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – T: Boogie Knotts 1-4, 1 RBI; Pierce Evans 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Kam Rheuark 2-3, 2 2B; Chapman 1-2, 2 RBI; Grayson Benenhaley 1-2, 2 RBI; Joseph Perkins 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI. SFB: Brayden Robinson 2-3.
GAME 2
T;040;30—7;5;2
SFB;100;30—4;5;1
WP: Bennett Meadows (3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Brayden Robinson (4 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS –T: Hunter White 2-3, 1 RBI; Tanner Hall 2-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Grayson Benenhaley 1-2, 1 RBI. SFB: Cohen Springs 2-3, 1 RBI; Mason Coleman 1-3, 1 RBI; B.J. McLaughlin 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
Kingstree 5
Dalzell 0
DALZELL, S.C. — Kingstree’s Will McCutchen went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Ryan Corey went 1 for 2 with a double.
K;110;020;1—5;7;1
D;000;000;0— 0;2;0
WP: Collin Wall (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP: Jaydis Williams (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – K: Will McCutchen 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-3, 1 RBI; Boyd Casselman 1-3, 1 RBI; Ryan Corey 1-2, 2B.