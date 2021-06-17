JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: West Florence tops Manning 7-3

FLORENCE, S.C. — Coleman Kelly went 1 for 4 with three RBI to lead West Florence to a 7-3 win over Manning in Junior Legion baseball on Thursday night.

Teammate Brody Cook went 2 for 3 with a double.

Manning’s T.J. Hicks went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

M;000;200;1—3;5;3

WF;122;011;x —7;8;1

WP: Tyler West (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 6 BB, K). LP: Bryson Hodge (5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: T.J. Hicks 2-4, RBI. WF: Brody Cook 2-3, 2B; Harrison Brown 2-4, RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-4, 3 RBI; Tucker Kirby 1-2, RBI.

Pee Dee Patriots 10-5

Hartsville 2-12

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Patriots’ Lucas Fields went 2 for 3 with two RBI in Game 1.

Teammate Garrison Fields went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Hartsville’s Jackson Moore, John Alexander, Andrew Askins, Alvee Fulwood, Mar Buchanan and Rocket Watford each had a hit.