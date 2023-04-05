FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion's softball team likely could not have played two more drastically different games than it did Wednesday against Barton College.

But Danielle Karacson made sure the endings stayed exactly the same.

The Patriots senior left fielder hit a pair of walk-off homers – one that gave FMU an 8-0 victory in five innings in the opener and one that put the final stamp on a come-from-behind 8-7 win in the nightcap.

Francis Marion improved to 31-9 overall and pushed its winning streak to six games. More importantly, the Patriots are now 11-5 in Conference Carolinas play with a road showdown against first-place Emmanuel College set for Friday at 1 p.m.

“It’s a great feeling,” Karacson said afterwards. “I was a struggling a little bit in the beginning...the couple past weeks and yesterday we got the chance to just do a few drills and work on the things that we need to work on.

“…I was able to implement them in these games and just take some hard hacks.”

Karacson finished the day 3 for 6 with a double, two homers and five runs batted in. Her fourth-inning two-bagger drove in three runs and gave FMU a 7-6 lead that lasted all the way until the seventh inning.

It also extended her school doubles record to 58, and the five RBI moved her into third place in the school record books with 139.

But it was her final swing of the night that most will remember. After Barton tied the game at 7-7 in the top of the frame, Karacson stepped to the plate with one down and on a two-strike pitch, connected for a shot that cleared the centerfield wall for the second time that day.

“Off the bat I was like, ‘This is at least a double, and hopefully she doesn’t catch it,’” she said. “But with two strikes, I was just trying to keep the same approach and just battle as much as possible. I wasn’t really looking for anything in particular you know; just trying to do my job and get on base.

“…I was just trying to be on (base) and took a good hack and it ended up going over.”

The blast capped off a whirlwind of a second game for the Patriots, who fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and 6-2 after the top of the third.

But FMU got a strong relief outing from Jordan Rivera who went 4 2/3 and allowed just one run on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts. That provided FMU the time needed to claw its way back thanks to a five-run fourth inning highlighted by Karacson’s three-run double and Avery Bellai’s two-run homer.

“That’s one of the things that we talk about all year is just never being out of the fight; we literally have it on the back of one of our shirts,” Patriots coach Stacey Vallee said. “They just showcased that right there – never being out of it and just continually fighting…our pitchers, our defense and our offense.”

All three phases shined at various points throughout the afternoon and evening. Jenna Walling, the conference’s reigning Pitcher of the Week, did not allow a run in five innings to pick up a victory in the opener after giving up just six hits with no walks.

The offense was on point as well. Shortstop Makayla Cutherbertson, who made a couple of dazzling defensive plays in the nightcap, went 3 for 3 in Game 1 with three runs scored. Madalyn White had two hits and drove in a pair and Megan Matsil connected on a three-run homer as part of a five-run fifth inning for the Patriots.

Matsil added two more hits in the second contest and Paige Strickland had a pair as well and drove in a run.

“These are gritty young women and they just come to fight every single time,” Vallee said. “They don’t get down; they know that they can overcome and I just love being able to coach them.”