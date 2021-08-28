Kelly, Huntley combine for 6 TDs in Florence Christian's 39-12 win over Dillon Christian

FLORENCE, S.C. – As Neil Minton pointed out, Ethan Kelly has almost silently been one of the top backs in SCISA and the area for the past three years.
“Fifteen-hundred yards last year – total yards – and probably about the same the year before,” the Florence Christian School football coach said. “Two years ago, I think he had another running back with him that was really good and people didn’t notice him all the time, and last year he was our guy, but we didn’t have a great season.
“He’s a college football player.”
Kelly has certainly made his case through the Eagles’ first two games, including a 39-12 victory Friday over Dillon Christian. The senior running back rushed for 194 with two touchdowns and also caught a TD pass.
That pass came from quarterback/running back Juw-el Huntley, who had a big game of his own with three TDs as well – two passing and one rushing.
It all added up to nearly 400 yards of offense by the Eagles (301 rushing).
“(Kelly) would be the first one to tell you to give credit to the (offensive) line,” Minton said. “They did a good job up front opening up holes, but he made a lot of people miss and he did his part. That’s what we ask him to do and need him to do.”
Kelly wound up scoring the first points for FCS and the last points with rushing touchdowns. His 51-yard burst to the end zone happened on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, and he added a 52-yarder in the third quarter that gave Florence Christian a 33-point lead at the time.
His other score came in the second on a 37-yard screen pass from Huntley as Kelly made a couple Dillon Christian defenders miss on his way to the end zone.
Meanwhile the FCS defense bent but didn’t break against the Warriors, who had 237 yards of offense of their own. Tray Pelt scored on a 15-yard run in the second quarter and Jakob Gerald added a 4-yard score in the fourth.
But three more drives by the Warriors into Florence Christian territory resulted in no points. The Eagles were able to come away with four sacks and recover a fumbled punt.
“We didn’t do bad on that first offensive series – we started moving the ball and then we kind of shot ourselves in the foot,” Dillon Christian coach Christian Wolfe said. “We had penalty here and a penalty there, and we’re just not quite good enough to overcome that kind of thing. Obviously depth is an issue. ...
“We’ve just got to keep getting after it.”
The Eagles (2-0) will now face Pee Dee Academy (1-0) next week in the SCISA Region II-2A opener for both squads. Dillon Christian (0-1) will host St. John’s Academy next Friday as well.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN 39, DILLON CHRISTIAN 12
DCS;0;6;0;6;−;12
FCS;14;19;6;0;−;39
FIRST QUARTER
FCS − Ethan Kelly 51 run (Juw-el Huntley run failed), 7:34.
FCS − Emekah Johnson 12 pass from Huntley (Johnson pass from Huntley), 1:06.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS − Harrison Forehand 15 run (Ethan Byrd kick failed), 9:27.
DCS − Tray Pelt 15 run (Hayden Hickman run failed), 9:03.
FCS − Huntley 46 run (Huntley pass failed), 6:56.
FCS − Kelly 37 pass from Huntley (Byrd kick), :23.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS − Kelly 52 run (Byrd kick failed), 6:13.
FOURTH QUARTER
DCS −Jakob Gerald 4 run (run failed), 11:01.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Ethan Kelly 13-194, 2 TDS; Juw-el Huntley 11-80, TD. DCS: Tray Pelt 11-41, TD; Hayden Hickman 11-64; Jakob Gerlad 4-16, TD
PASSING – FCS: Juw-el Huntley 4-6- 60, 2 TDs, INT. DCS: Pelt 9-19-94, INT
RECEIVING – FCS: Emekah Johnson 3-26, TD; Ethan Kelly 1-37, TD. DCS: Hayden Hickman 3-38; Logan Jones 4-48.