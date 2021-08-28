Kelly, Huntley combine for 6 TDs in Florence Christian's 39-12 win over Dillon Christian

Kelly wound up scoring the first points for FCS and the last points with rushing touchdowns. His 51-yard burst to the end zone happened on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, and he added a 52-yarder in the third quarter that gave Florence Christian a 33-point lead at the time.

His other score came in the second on a 37-yard screen pass from Huntley as Kelly made a couple Dillon Christian defenders miss on his way to the end zone.

Meanwhile the FCS defense bent but didn’t break against the Warriors, who had 237 yards of offense of their own. Tray Pelt scored on a 15-yard run in the second quarter and Jakob Gerald added a 4-yard score in the fourth.

But three more drives by the Warriors into Florence Christian territory resulted in no points. The Eagles were able to come away with four sacks and recover a fumbled punt.

“We didn’t do bad on that first offensive series – we started moving the ball and then we kind of shot ourselves in the foot,” Dillon Christian coach Christian Wolfe said. “We had penalty here and a penalty there, and we’re just not quite good enough to overcome that kind of thing. Obviously depth is an issue. ...

“We’ve just got to keep getting after it.”