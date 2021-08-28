Kelly's 3 TDs help Florence Christian top Dillon Christian 39-12

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ethan Kelly ran for 194 yards, had two rushing touchdowns and caught another TD pass as Florence Christian School rolled past Dillon Christian School 39-12 on Friday.

The Eagles (2-0) will now face Pee Dee Academy (1-0) next week in the SCISA Region II-2A opener for both squads. Dillon Christian (0-1) will host St. John’s Academy next Friday as well.

Kelly got things started with a 51-yard scoring run on FCS’ first play from scrimmage. He caught a 38-yard pass for a score to close out the the second quarter and finished off his night with a 52-yard TD run in the third quarter.

The Eagles also had touchdown runs by Harrison Forehand and Juw-el Huntley as FCS racked up 301 yards on the ground. Huntley also threw a pair of TD passes, including one to Kelly.

Meanwhile the Eagles’ defense bent but didn’t break against the Warriors, who had 237 yards of offense themselves. Tray Pelt scored on a 15-yard run in the second quarter and Jakob Gerald added a 4-yard score in the fourth for DCS.

But three more drives by the Warriors into FCS territory resulted in no points. The Eagles were able to come away with four sacks and recover a fumbled punt.