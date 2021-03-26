Kelly's 4 RBI help power West Florence past Wilson 7-2

FLORENCE, S.C. − Coleman Kelly had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs to help lead West Florence to a 7-2 victory over Wilson on Friday in baseball action.

The Knights improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A while the Tigers fell to 2-3-1 and 0-2. West will face off twice next week against Hartsville beginning Monday while Wilson will face Darlington two times as well.

After being no-hit by West on Monday, the Tigers fared much better in Friday's matchup. WHS starter Dylan Abbott went six strong innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

The Tigers and Knights were tied 2-2 after three innings. Wilson took advantage of a WF error in the first and plated one run on wild pitch. In the third, the Tigers turned a Harrison Muldrow walk into another run thanks to A.J. Williams' RBI groundout.

Trent Blackmon collected the lone hit off Knights starter Bryson Graves, but the right-hander shut the door otherwise. He finished with four strikeouts and just one walk in five innings. Matt Guerreo pitched the final two frames and struck out four as well.