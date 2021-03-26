Kelly's 4 RBI help power West Florence past Wilson 7-2

FLORENCE, S.C. − Coleman Kelly had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs to help lead West Florence to a 7-2 victory over Wilson on Friday in baseball action.
The Knights improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A while the Tigers fell to 2-3-1 and 0-2. West will face off twice next week against Hartsville beginning Monday while Wilson will face Darlington two times as well.
After being no-hit by West on Monday, the Tigers fared much better in Friday's matchup. WHS starter Dylan Abbott went six strong innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
The Tigers and Knights were tied 2-2 after three innings. Wilson took advantage of a WF error in the first and plated one run on wild pitch. In the third, the Tigers turned a Harrison Muldrow walk into another run thanks to A.J. Williams' RBI groundout.
Trent Blackmon collected the lone hit off Knights starter Bryson Graves, but the right-hander shut the door otherwise. He finished with four strikeouts and just one walk in five innings. Matt Guerreo pitched the final two frames and struck out four as well.
Meanwhile the WFHS offense used timely hitting to keep the pressure on Wilson. Kelly singled home the first run of the game in the top of the first inning and Nick Edick followed in the third with a two-out RBI single.
West took the lead for good in the fifth. George Floyd plated a run on a fielder's choice grounder and Kelly drove him with a two-out double moments later.
Shannon Jackson made it 5-2 in the sixth with an RBI groundout and Kelly put the finishing touches on his banner night with a two-run double in the top of the seventh.
Edick also finished with three hits while Harley Davis collected two, both doubles.
Josh Williams also reached base four times for the Knights and scored three runs.