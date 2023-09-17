FLORENCE, S.C. -- Five from the Pee Dee will play in this year's Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, set for Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School.

West Florence linebacker Kelvin Hunter and Dillon offensive lineman Josiah Thompson are not only Shrine Bowl selections, they're University of South Carolina commits. Although Hunter plays linebacker for the Knights, he'll be a defensive back in the Shrine Bowl.

Marion's Quay'Sheed Scott, a University of Kentucky commit, will also play at defensive back in the Shrine Bowl.

Hartsville offensive lineman Slayton Stokes and Lake City defensive lineman Andre McFadden-Pressley were also selected.

Hartsville's Carlisle Koonts will be in the Shrine Bowl as a South Carolina assistant coach.

WILL BE UPDATED