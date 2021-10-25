Kennedy fires 68 as FMU golf stands 5th at Battle at Black Creek

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Junior Casper Kennedy shot a career-low three-under 68 to go along with a one-under 71 on Monday (Oct. 25) as he helped Francis Marion University into a tie for fifth place after the opening day of the Battle at Black Creek Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Chattanooga.

The two-day 54-hole event is being played on the 7,204-yard, par 72 Black Creek Club course. The final round will be played on Tuesday.

Kennedy’s efforts led FMU to team scores of 290 and 282. The Patriots are tied for fifth with Troy University at 572. The University of Tennessee at Martin leads the team standings at 14-under-par 562, four strokes ahead of the host Mocs (566). Tennessee Tech is third at 568, while Southern Mississippi is fifth at 570, only two strokes ahead of the Patriots and Trojans. FMU was tied for seventh after Monday’s opening 18 holes.

Kennedy’s opening-round 71 included three birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 526-yard 14th hole. His afternoon round was spectacular as he played the back nine at six-under. He is tied for third in the players’ standings only two strokes behind the leader.

Senior McClure Thompson is tied for 15th after shooting a pair of one-under 71s. Each round included three birdies.