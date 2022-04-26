Kennedy in Top 5 as FMU golf stands fourth at Southland Championships

McKINNEY, Texas – Junior Casper Kennedy fired an even-par 72 on Tuesday to pace Francis Marion University as the Patriots remain fourth after 36 holes at the Southland Conference Championship Men’s Golf Tournament.

The 54-hole event will conclude on Wednesday at the 7,219-yard, par-72 Dye Course at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club.

Francis Marion, fourth after the opening 18 holes, bettered its first-day score by three strokes with a second-round 301 tally. Southeastern Louisiana University shot 292 as a team and extended its lead in the team standings to 13 strokes. The Lions own a 36-hole total of 589, followed by Augusta University (602), University of Incarnate Word (604), Francis Marion (605), University of New Orleans (607), Nicholls State University (617), and Houston Baptist University (621).

Kennedy’s 72 moved him into a tie for fifth place in the players’ standings with a 148 total. Senior Grant Sellers shot a 74 during the second round and is tied for 13th with a 151 total.

FMU senior McClure Thompson (76-78=154), junior Mitchell Vance (77-77=154), and junior Carlos Garre (75-79=154) are all among a group tied for 18th position.

SLU freshman Charlie Forster carded a tournament-low 68, while recording seven of his field-best 11 birdies on Tuesday. He leads the players’ standings with a two-under-par 142 total.